All-executive rock band and symphony orchestra demonstrate music’s effect on well-being and community

Even the most successful professionals need a creative outlet. From learning a few keys on the piano to headbanging on the drums, music continues to be an outlet to get rid of stress, build up communities and spark creativity.

According to a report from the Global Council on Brain Health, music can have a favorable effect on brain chemicals such as dopamine and oxytocin. There is also moderate evidence that music can help lower cortisol levels, which can decrease everyday stress.

For a 2002 fundraiser, outgoing American Electric Power Chairman and CEO Nick Akins – then vice president of energy marketing services – was recruited to join an AEP employee band that would later be named the Power Chords. Later, the band brought together local CEOs and professionals, including former Cardinal Health Chairman and CEO George Barrett, Donatos CEO Tom Krouse and former NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock, who wanted to be involved.

Overseeing a massive organization often means being on call whenever needed, handling crisis situations and, sometimes, being the face of the entire organization. That can lead to high levels of stress and anxiety, which artistic endeavors such as music can help manage.

“You live an intense life as a CEO, or working for anyone, and to have that kind of relief with something you love to do is such a positive experience,” Akins says.

Performing with the Power Chords allows Akins to take a break from the stress of work, using creativity and rhythm to boost his mental well-being. Studies have shown the positive effect music can have on mental health and everyday life. According to an article by Lavinia Rebecchini in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity – Health, music can even be used to treat depression, anxiety and schizophrenia.

“Music therapy helps the individual to express emotions while producing a state of mental relaxation and, consequently, it can be beneficial in decreasing symptoms of depression and

anxiety, while enhancing interpersonal relationships,” Rebecchini writes.

Since that inaugural fundraiser, the band has grown, adding new members and a horns section. Primarily, the band plays covers of rock classics from the 1970s and 1980s, but eventually, they hope to write their own music.

When Akins first moved to New Albany, he was excited to put a studio in his home so the band could practice together. Bringing the band members together to practice, play and curate future tunes quickly became one of his favorite activities.

“No matter what your life circumstances may be, bringing people together for music is not only therapeutic for your own individual health, but the health of others too,” Akins says.

For the band members, music became a way to support and build the communities around them. Musical performance often has that effect, regardless of genre, says Heather Garner, founder and executive director of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra.

“Being a part of the community around the symphony gives a lot of people a sense of purpose,” Garner says.

The Power Chords continue to play fundraiser concerts for local nonprofits such as the United Way, Homeless Families Foundation and Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Similarly, the symphony continues to grow its community through performances and by forging connections through such efforts as sensory-friendly concerts.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.