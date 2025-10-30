Peeling back the curtain on air fryers and food safety

In the past few years, the popularity of air fryers has gone from simmering to practically boiling over.

Versatile and easy to operate, these kitchen appliances “fry” foods using the high-speed circulation of hot air as opposed to hot oil, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Since traditionally fried foods – such as doughnuts and French fries – tend to be high in calories and trans fats, many American consumers view air fryers as a way to eat healthier without sacrificing the crispy texture of their favorite meals. At the same time, concerns about the device’s relationship with food hygiene continue to circulate on social media, making it important to understand the capabilities and potential risks of air fryers.

A brief history

Expand Unsplash/Kelsey Todd Dutch inventor Fred van der Weij sold his design for the modern air fryer to a manufacturer called Philips Electronics, which released its first model in 2010.

According to the History Cooperative, the modern air fryer was developed by a Dutch inventor named Fred van der Weij in the early 2000s.

In a July 2024 interview with the BBC podcast Witness History, van der Weij’s daughter, Suus, said his original design consisted of three key elements: wood, aluminum and a chicken-wire basket.

Far from the compact and portable versions buyers encounter today, van der Weij’s first draft was about the same size as an average dog kennel, Suus says.

Through trial and error, van der Weij perfected his invention, streamlining its size and patenting the idea of “rapid air technology.” Instead of using liquid oil as the primary heating mechanism, he employed a fan to circulate fast-moving hot air around uncooked food, successfully mimicking the deep-frying process and requiring significantly less oil.

Suus says van der Weij sold his invention to the manufacturer Philips Electronics, and the rest is history. Since Philips’ version of the air fryer hit shelves in 2010, the technology has garnered significant appreciation and attention, prompting entire dedicated cookbooks and many viral recipes.

Although they are one of the hottest new appliances right now, air fryers aren’t entirely new or different in the grand scheme of culinary innovation.

There is notable overlap between air fryers and standard convection ovens, which also feature fans that cycle warm air to evenly cook food. However, air fryers usually offer improved efficiency and precision due to their smaller cooking spaces, the History Cooperative states.

Radiation versus radiant heat

One common misconception surrounding air fryers is that they can cause cancer or other health complications.

In March 2023, The Associated Press conducted a fact-check on the claim that “air fryers emit a dangerous electromagnetic field that can harm a person’s DNA and cells.”

The fact-check was published in response to a widely shared social media post at the time, in which a man used his own electromagnetic field meter near an air fryer. When he turned on the machine, “the numbers on the meter quickly (spiked) and its screen (lit) up red,” the AP wrote.

At first glance, the clip looks and feels upsetting. But after speaking with Blaine Chronik, a Canadian professor at Western University who researches medical physics and magnetic resonance imaging, the AP determined “the instrument used in the video measures relatively low-level electromagnetic fields and can be easily set off.”

In addition, Chronik said most household electrical appliances would likely produce a similar, low-intensity result.

As noted by the National Capital Poison Center, “the process of air frying does result in the formation of certain compounds, like acrylamide, that are linked to cancer development.” Crucially, while the presence of acrylamide has been shown to trigger cancer in laboratory animals, it has not been proven to do the same in humans.

If air fryer owners want to exercise caution regarding acrylamide exposure, one way they can do so is by avoiding “burnt or darkly crusted foods,” as they “contain greater amounts of acrylamide than lighter foods,” according to the NCPC.

× Expand Adobe Stock/jakob Many health-conscious American consumers use air fryers to cook their favorite crispy foods, such as French fries, with less oil.

Forever chemicals and quality control

For some, plastic air fryers are especially daunting. This unease may be attributed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – also known as PFAS or forever chemicals due to their resistance to degradation – which can be found in some non-stick coatings.

Simply put, air fryers that feature plastic components are not inherently hazardous. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has regulated the use of PFAS in specific food-contact applications since the 1960s.

If and when PFAS are used in non-stick cookware, they must be “joined together to form large molecules” and then “applied to the surface of the cookware at very high temperatures, which tightly binds the polymer coating to the cookware,” according to the FDA.

This means the risk of PFAS seeping into food from a plastic air fryer – at least one evaluated by the FDA – is considered minimal.

Of course, physical wear and tear should be taken seriously when these chemicals are involved, as the FDA states that “some types of PFAS have been linked to serious health effects.”

Monitoring a plastic air fryer’s non-stick coating to ensure it remains clean and fully intact is key to maintaining food safety in the kitchen.

A mild dish soap and a gentle scrubbing tool can go a long way. Incorporating reusable silicone liners into the cooking process can also help protect the longevity of air fryer chambers and baskets.

Plus, there are plenty of glass-, ceramic- and steel-based air fryer models for potential buyers to peruse if they still don’t feel comfortable purchasing a plastic appliance.

