A Season for Trying Something New

Spring often brings a quiet invitation to reset. Longer days and warmer weather make it easier to move, explore and step outside familiar routines. As the season shifts, many people feel ready to reconnect with interests they have set aside for the winter or to try something entirely new.

Studies continue to show that engaging in enjoyable, skill-building activities can support mental and emotional well-being by reducing stress, improving focus and strengthening social connections.

Unlike passive leisure activities such as watching TV or scrolling social media, a new hobby that actively engages the brain and body can help people feel more energized, confident and present. In a busy, always-on world, making space to try something new can be a powerful form of self-care.

This spring, Healthy New Albany is leaning into that sense of possibility with a lineup of new programs and instructors designed to make that first step feel approachable. Across movement, music, cooking and family programming, these offerings emphasize curiosity over perfection and accessibility to a wide range of ages and interests.

Music as a tool for connection and well-being

Several new spring programs introduce music therapy as a way to support emotional health, cognitive engagement and connection across life stages. Led by Jennifer A. Yurkovich, a licensed and board-certified music therapist, these free, one-hour sessions explore how music can support vibrant aging, help process grief and strengthen early bonds during pregnancy and the post-partum period.

Participants engage in simple, active musical experiences that support memory, emotional regulation and reflection, with no musical background required. Each session offers practical tools that can be carried into everyday life, reinforcing music as an accessible and meaningful part of overall wellness.

Movement that feels joyful and accessible

Trying something new does not have to mean intense workouts or complicated routines. This spring also marks the first full feature of line dancing at Healthy New Albany, led by Cindy Tang. The spring series introduces a new repertoire of dances and music designed for both beginners and returning participants.

Line dancing offers a unique blend of physical activity, coordination and social connection that supports cardiovascular health, balance and cognitive engagement.

Participants describe the experience as both fun and mentally stimulating, highlighting the satisfaction of learning new steps, exercising the brain and feeling welcomed as beginners – all within a low-pressure environment led by an energetic and approachable instructor. The result is a class where movement feels joyful, accessible and easy to return to week after week.

Fresh perspectives in the kitchen

Spring programming also brings new voices into the Nourish kitchen. Classes led by Manuela Scalini, a globally trained plant-forward chef and culinary wellness educator, focus on practical approaches to healthy cooking that do not sacrifice flavor. From reducing added sugar to building vibrant, satisfying bowl meals, these hands-on classes encourage creativity, balance and confidence in everyday cooking.

Rather than rigid rules or trends, the emphasis is on simple techniques and thoughtful ingredient choices that support wellness in real-world routines.

Programs for kids and families

New spring offerings for children and families emphasize curiosity, confidence and skill-building through hands-on learning and play. Programs range from the Self-Care Science Lab for elementary-aged students – which blends hygiene, wellness and STEM concepts – to archery experiences with the Ohio Division of Wildlife and sensory-based early childhood classes through The Play Spot.

Designed to support both physical and social-emotional development, these programs reflect Healthy New Albany’s broader approach to wellness by meeting participants where they are and encouraging growth through experience.

Looking ahead

Trying something new does not require a major commitment. Sometimes it begins with a single class, a new movement pattern or a fresh way of thinking about wellness. This spring’s programs are designed to offer those entry points, inviting the community to explore learning, movement and connection in ways that feel supportive and achievable.

Full schedules, dates and registration details for spring programs are available at healthynewalbany.org/programs.

Dylan Telerski is the Marketing and Communications Manager for Healthy New Albany.