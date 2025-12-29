A new way through New Albany + Stirring up goodness at Souper Supper

A New Way Through New Albany

The Market Street Extension

With the Market Street Extension substantially complete, New Albany unveils one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in its modern history.

Far more than just a roadway, the new extension reflects years of planning to improve traffic flow, enhance resident amenities and create a more connected, walkable Village Center.

-

A historic step forward

Expand City of New Albany Extension construction in January

For decades, drivers moving between US-62 and State Route 605 had little choice but to pass directly through New Albany’s Village Center. Close-spaced traffic signals, high vehicle volume and steady flows of commercial trucks created congestion that affected residents, businesses and New Albany-Plain Local Schools. During peak hours, school administrators shared concerns about buses stuck in traffic or heavy trucks traveling close to the school campus.

Expand City of New Albany Extension roundabout in August

“We are already experiencing the early benefits of the Market Street Extension, from improved bus movement to a safer pedestrian environment for our students,” says Superintendent Michael Sawyers. “This project reflects what is possible when a community plans with intention and puts children at the center of its decisions. It is an investment that will serve our schools well for years to come.”

By creating a more direct connection between US-62 and SR-605, the project provides a true alternative route for drivers with no downtown destination. This splits traffic volume, allows for improved signal timing and relieves Village Center pressure. It also diverts large trucks away from the school campus, enhancing pedestrian safety for all.

City officials also believe the improvement will support continued growth of local destinations as safe sidewalks, crossings and less congestion often contribute to a more inviting environment for shoppers, diners and visitors alike.

-

Amenities blend beauty and purpose

Expand City of New Albany

One of the most exciting components of the Market Street Extension is the addition of natural amenities that blend beauty and function. The centerpiece is a new water feature, which doubles as a stormwater detention basin and scenic community pond. Designed to look natural, the basin includes surrounding wetland areas that will mature over time, helping provide sustainable water-quality treatment.

The surrounding landscape includes more than 550 newly planted trees, naturalized park space and new paved pathways that expand the leisure trail network, facilitating access to New Albany’s green space from Taylor Farm Park to the west and through Rose Run Park and eventually Rose Run Park Phase II.

A wooden overlook provides an up-close view of the water feature, creating a peaceful destination for relaxing and enjoying nature. The improvements also strengthen pedestrian connectivity from Third Street to the Windsor neighborhood and Market Square – making it easier than ever to walk or bike into the Village Center.

-

Funding and partnerships make progress possible

The project was made possible through a collaboration with The New Albany Company, whose land donation, along with financial support and involvement in planning and construction, helped accelerate the project.

The project’s total cost is nearly $17 million. The City received a $244,000 grant and a $756,000 loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission, with the remaining funds coming from the City’s capital improvement fund, and a generous contribution from The New Albany Company.

“The Ohio Public Works Commission has been an outstanding partner for the City of New Albany throughout the Market Street Extension project,” says City Manager Joe Stefanov. “The land acquisition and design phases were complex and time-consuming, but OPWC’s support helped us navigate those challenges effectively.”

Construction moved faster than planned. A three-month closure of SR-605, while inconvenient, cut five months off the total timeline, reducing what was originally a two-year project to less than 18 months.

“Given the location and how disruptive construction can be, we tried to fast-track as much as possible,” City Engineer Justin Wilkinson says. “I worked in construction. It’s messy, but the end result is what matters, and here, we’re ending with something that will improve life for decades to come.”

With final landscaping updates set for early spring of 2026, the Market Street Extension will soon be fully woven into the fabric of the community. Even now, the impact is clear – connecting neighborhoods, easing travel, expanding walkability and strengthening the heart of the Village Center. More than just a new road, it’s an investment that moves New Albany forward.

Stirring Up Goodness at Souper Supper

City of New Albany City of New Albany City of New Albany City of New Albany

Souper Supper is back for 2026 – and yes, it’s still the warmest, coziest and most delicious night in New Albany. Hosted by the City’s IDEA Implementation Panel (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility), this annual fundraiser brings families, neighbors and lots of soup together to support the New Albany Food Pantry.

“This is always one of my favorite New Albany events. Tons of people show up to mix and mingle, and sample the many soups provided,” says New Albany Councilwoman Marlene Brisk.

This year’s event is Feb 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, and if history is any indication, it will once again serve up the perfect blend of flavor, fun and community spirit.

The concept is simple: unlimited soup, bread and dessert. The impact? Far greater.

Attendees can sample an array of soups created by local cooks and then cast their vote in the friendly competition for the “Best Soup Maker” title. From spicy to savory, creamy to creative, there’s truly something for everyone.

“Our family loves Souper Supper,” says Councilwoman Andrea Wiltrout. “Each pot of soup represents the heart of someone’s home, and having a warm night together without cooking in the middle of winter is such a treat.”

Souper Supper has quickly become a tradition that goes far beyond the ladle. In 2024, the event featured cooks and guests speaking 11 different languages. Last year, seven languages filled the room along with 200 people and the aroma of 18 different homemade soups, proving that New Albany does show up – especially when soup is involved.

“I really believe what makes the soups so delicious is that they are all a labor of love,” says Brisk. “They are often family recipes, handed down through generations, reflecting the heritage of the volunteers that make them, and the pride in their presentation shines through.”

While the atmosphere is lively, the purpose remains heartfelt: raising funds for the food pantry to support neighbors facing food insecurity. The event is free to attend, but guests are encouraged to make a suggested $5 donation, with every single dollar going directly to the local pantry.

Want to get involved? Sign up to be a soup maker, help spread the word to friends and neighbors, or simply show up hungry. Whether you bring your best recipe or your biggest appetite, your participation helps strengthen the community – one bowl at a time.

Katie Allen is a City of New Albany Communications & Marketing Specialist.