A New Era of Community Gardening at Taylor Farm Park

This year marks the beginning of a new chapter for community gardening in New Albany with the official opening of the Dr. Glyde Marsh Memorial Garden at Taylor Farm Park. Operated by Healthy New Albany, this beautifully designed space is much more than a garden – it’s a place where residents can connect with nature, nurture their health and cultivate a true sense of community.

Community gardening in New Albany began well over a decade ago in a small and quiet space behind Village Hall, offering residents a place to grow their own fresh produce and flowers.

This year, the Dr. Glyde Marsh Memorial Garden ushers in a new era, bringing this cherished tradition to the scenic and historic setting of Taylor Farm Park. With its thoughtful design and picturesque layout, the new garden serves as a testament to New Albany’s commitment to fostering a healthier, more connected community.

“Drawing inspiration from the Franklin Park Conservatory gardens, we really aimed to blend a beautiful garden into the larger park space,” says New Albany Director of Administrative Services Adrienne Joly. “What I love most is how this park offers something for everyone at different times of the day, attracting people for a variety of reasons, and I hope it keeps bringing people back again and again.”

What is a community garden?

A community garden is a public space shared by individuals and families who rent plots to grow their own fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. These gardens are designed to bring people together through a love of gardening by helping to provide a sense of purpose and joy to those who choose to participate.

At the Dr. Glyde Marsh Memorial Garden, the produce grown in each rented plot is for the personal use of each gardener. While the garden is open for everyone to explore and enjoy, please respect the individual plots and the hard work of your neighbors. Simply put, the harvest is not for public picking: come and admire the beauty of the space but leave the fruits of the gardeners’ labor untouched.

New features at the Dr. Glyde Marsh Memorial Garden

The new garden offers 86 rentable plots, including three accessible raised beds, all with water access and ample sunlight. Nearby beehives, maintained by local beekeepers, will help support plant growth.

Renters will also have access to a sink and community tools stored in a newly designed shed. This structure, inspired by Taylor Farm’s history, is a replica of the original chicken coop that once stood on the property. It now serves as a multi-purpose facility with public restrooms, an eco-friendly water refill station and storage for gardeners, blending charm while also providing practical amenities.

Visitors will also find plenty of seating options, open pathways and shaded areas to relax and take in the garden’s beauty. However, if you’re exploring with your pets, please be mindful and ensure they stay clear of the garden plots to help protect the delicate plants.

“I love giving people the chance to garden,” says Jennifer Cohen, Healthy New Albany’s community garden program coordinator. “My dad grew up on a farm, so I’ve always had a garden. I’ve seen firsthand how gardening improves health and

happiness. It’s about fresh air, getting your hands dirty and growing what makes you happy.”

“What I love most about this project is that it offers a true sense of escape. There’s a peaceful tranquility that fills the space, and even at its busiest times, you rarely notice other people because everyone has their own opportunity for space,” says Rick Goldhardt, a New Albany public service team member who shared a test plot with his grandchildren at the garden last season.

A garden for a growing community

As New Albany continues to grow, the Dr. Glyde Marsh Memorial Garden is a wonderful addition where neighbors can meet, and the joy of gardening can be shared. So, whether you’re a lifelong gardener or new to the hobby, the Dr. Glyde Marsh Memorial Garden invites you to become part of a community that values growth, sustainability and respect for all nature. Come explore this beautiful new space. Together, we can continue to grow a community rooted in kindness, connection and care.

Interested in renting a plot? Learn more at healthynewalbany.org/community-garden. Questions? E-mail: communitygarden@healthynewalbany.org. Volunteer opportunities available.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing specialist for the City of New Albany.