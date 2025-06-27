A Journey Worth Nothing

A Journey Worth Noting

As I reviewed the stories for this month’s issue, my eyes popped wide open as if a bolt of lightning penetrated my brain to remind me of my present state of health.

There it was.

Ella Jay’s story, A Better Fit, focusing on the advancement being undertaken by a local orthopedic physician on knee replacement surgery. Having had partial knee replacement nine years ago is not what prompted my stunned response, nor was it the fact that knee and hip replacements due to osteoarthritis (OA) have led to significantly increased demand for these surgeries.

Coincidentally, I’m working on this issue of Healthy New Albany Magazine after only two-days post op in which my new hip has become a fixture of my anatomy. My initial thought about writing my Glance column was to focus on Ella’s manuscript as a sequel to the prevalence of the number of people, especially the younger generation that are undergoing knee and hip replacement surgeries. Yes, I intended to bear light on the fact that most research shows that knee and hip replacements are not a result of running early on during one’s lifetime. In fact, research shows that physical activity enhances joint health.

Rather, I am going to make an assumption that many of you reading this column have had or will have some kind of joint replacement surgery.

This led to my ‘aha’ moment, or as I will more academically refer to as, a teachable moment whereby sharing my journey might resonate with many of our readers. Hopefully my experience and wisdom will prove to be of value to many of you. My decision to undergo surgery and where it was to take place was guided by many hours of asking questions, researching patient satisfaction surveys, evaluating surgical approaches and gathering patient feedback, to name a few.

My surgery began on a Wednesday morning at 6:30 a.m. By 10 a.m. and out of recovery, the surgery team had me walking and shortly after was wheeled down to physical therapy.

I arrived home by 11:00 am and without much rest, propelled myself around my home via my walker. Thursday morning, I was in physical therapy where upon I transitioned to a cane.

More importantly my pain level was minimal and I was able to forgo needing opioids. Instead, I relied on a regimen of Tylenol.

I would also venture to say that I am probably older than the overwhelming majority of our readers, and yet I began the road to recovery in an effortless a manner as possible. The reason for my post-surgery success was the result of a commitment to my health that included a planned program of fitness and staying engaged with my physical therapy exercises prior to surgery. This is the key to success from surgery.

Regardless of any health circumstances that may come your way, begin or maintain your health journey now.

While I am only at the beginning of my recovery, I am optimistic my journey will continue at its present pace. My goal is to walk a half marathon this fall. Not bad for an older dude.

Healthfully,

Phil Heit

Executive Director