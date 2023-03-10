A freeform charcuterie board for all diets

The word charcuterie, which translates literally to “products of a fancy pork butcher,” has origins dating back to 15th century France. In French, charcuterie means deli, hence why a charcuterie board most often centers on a pleasing display of meats and cheeses.

Not everyone eats meat, dairy or gluten, but that doesn’t have to stop them from enjoying an alternative charcuterie board that still maintains the original spirit. This vegan and gluten-free board is inclusive to all diets.

Ingredients

Wild Harvest dried sweetened cranberries

Blue Diamond smokehouse almonds

Daiya cheddar-style block and smoked Gouda-style block

Divina organic pitted green olives

Good Health gluten-free pretzels

Fruit Bliss organic dried figs

Sabra roasted red pepper hummus

Simple Mills almond flour crackers

Blue Diamond sriracha almond Nut-Thins

Chocolove dark chocolate