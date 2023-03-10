A freeform charcuterie board for all diets

The word charcuterie, which translates literally to “products of a fancy pork butcher,” has origins dating back to 15th century France. In French, charcuterie means deli, hence why a charcuterie board most often centers on a pleasing display of meats and cheeses.
Not everyone eats meat, dairy or gluten, but that doesn’t have to stop them from enjoying an alternative charcuterie board that still maintains the original spirit. This vegan and gluten-free board is inclusive to all diets.
Ingredients
Wild Harvest dried sweetened cranberries
Blue Diamond smokehouse almonds
Daiya cheddar-style block and smoked Gouda-style block
Divina organic pitted green olives
Good Health gluten-free pretzels
Fruit Bliss organic dried figs
Sabra roasted red pepper hummus
Simple Mills almond flour crackers
Blue Diamond sriracha almond Nut-Thins
Chocolove dark chocolate