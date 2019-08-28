A Community for All Ages

Over the past 30-plus years, the City of New Albany has seen many new and exciting changes. From visionary additions to preserving its environment, the city has perfected its ability to form and encourage a sense of community for all of its residents.

From a young mind to a longtime resident who’s young at heart, hear from two locals about how New Albany has changed their lives.

Brody Kidwell

During his fifth-grade year, Brody Kidwell and his family packed their bags and made the move from Gahanna to New Albany – but the family wasn’t heading into unknown territory. Kidwell has always attended New Albany-Plain Local Schools since his father, Bubba, teaches and coaches football for the district.

“We wanted to get closer to the school and be more involved in the community,” Kidwell says.

Now a senior at New Albany High School, Kidwell is active in sports such as football and track. He recalls when the NAHS football field obtained the turf field, describing it as the best of the best. And the recent addition of the high school’s weight room, which he says is more advanced than some Division I colleges, is another bonus.

“We’re very blessed to have all the resources (at the schools),” Kidwell says. “It just shows how much the school is willing to put into us.”

Kidwell exemplifies how the community is always willing to help others – he’s an avid volunteer for the New Albany Special Olympics. Even though the NAHS students are required to log at least 25 hours of community service, Kidwell says he hasn’t logged the Special Olympics work for good reasons.

“I like going to it, so I don’t see it as volunteering,” he says.

Kidwell plans to pursue football at either Cornell University or John Carroll University and wants to eventually coach college football. He notes that most, if not all of his opportunities, are because of New Albany.

“I definitely wouldn’t be the person I am without New Albany,” Kidwell says. “When I go to college, I kind of want to stay close and come back whenever I can. I love New Albany and everything that it has done for me; I’m very appreciative and the community is great.”

Healthy New Albany Magazine: Favorite restaurant in New Albany?

Brody Kidwell: Chipotle or Eagles Pizza.

HNA: Favorite weekend in New Albany?

BK: Founder’s Day. I really like the parade and the carnival with the rides and fair food; I think it’s a fun time. I’ve also walked with the Special Olympics in the parade.

HNA: Favorite event New Albany host?

BK: The Fourth of July parade. I also like the firework show afterwards at the school – it’s fun to be with friends in the football stadium, sitting in the bleachers and watching the fireworks together.

Bill Resch

In 1968, Bill Resch and his wife, Pauline, decided to settle down in New Albany. Resch was working in Westerville at the time and the couple was attracted to the then-farmlands of the local area – but their realtor had other thoughts.

“The realtor said, ‘Why would you ever want to move to New Albany?’ They said it was the armpit of Franklin County,” Resch says with a chuckle. “But I didn’t feel that way at all.”

When New Albany started forming into a city and built its Strategic Plan – which features the four pillars of Lifelong Learning, Arts & Culture, Health & Wellness, and Environmental Sustainability – Resch was right in the thick of it, helping create the vision for the City of New Albany.

“‘We collectively made this happen,’” he says, quoting the late Dr. Ralph Johnson, a previous NAPLS superintendent who helped make the district top-rated in Ohio.

Through the years, Resch has seen New Albany drastically evolve. As a nature lover who often gives educational tours at the New Albany Wetland and Nature Preserve, Resch now enjoys riding his recumbent bike on the miles of bike paths.

“As I ride all over – as I see all the history, experience all the nature and the city center – it makes me feel enabled and fortunate,” he says.

Resch notes that when the planning of evolving New Albany began, a document titled the Principles of Understanding was drafted that included 22 goals for the city. He says all but one is accomplished – proving the importance of community in New Albany.

“We collectively made this happen,” he says. “We want every institution to essentially be involved in a collaborative way to enhance the life of every citizen, from little kids to 80- or 90-year-olds.”

Healthy New Albany Magazine: Favorite place to relax in New Albany?

Bill Resch: The New Albay Wetland and Nature Preserve. It has benches and everything so it’s very nice.

HNA: Favorite season in New Albany?

BR: Spring. Everything comes to life, in terms of wildflowers to the leafing of the trees.

HNA: Favorite new addition to New Albany?

BR: Rose Run Park. That is a major project that gives an example of everything that we’re about – we’re connecting everything and giving a place to safely walk and ride bikes.

