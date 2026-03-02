Building an inclusive community + the ultimate summer safety adventure

Building an Inclusive Community

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month centers on lived experience and community action

Expand Goss family The Goss family found the ELC welcoming and supportive.

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and in New Albany, awareness is turning into action. Driven by parents, partnerships and City-led initiatives, New Albany is continuing to build a community where inclusion is part of everyday life.

“My daughter Elaina has a rare genetic condition, Mowat-Wilson syndrome, and developmental disabilities are a major part of her life,” says Jennifer Cohen, program coordinator for Healthy New Albany and a New Albany parent. “She’s nonverbal, so awareness means teaching people how she communicates.”

After living in three different states, Cohen says her family chose New Albany for its special education programming.

“For us, inclusion isn’t just about services,” Cohen says. “It’s about being seen and embraced as part of the community.”

Natalie Goss, a New Albany parent to a child with developmental and physical disabilities, says that sense of belonging reshaped how her family experiences the community.

“My husband and I moved here eight years ago, and everything changed after our daughter was born in 2020,” Goss says. “You start seeing your town, and everyday life, very differently.”

She credits her daughter’s time at the New Albany Early Learning Center (ELC) with helping her family feel connected.

“The ELC gave us a village,” Goss says. “It’s an incredibly inclusive place where children grow up seeing disability as a normal part of life.”

Jessie Kozak, a New Albany parent of an autistic child, says that kind of inclusion allows families to participate in community life without having to push against barriers.

“Inclusion matters to our family because everyone deserves to belong exactly as they are,” Kozak says. “When spaces are inclusive, my son doesn’t have to work harder just to fit in, he gets to participate fully, supported in the way that works best for him.”

Developmental disabilities vary widely, from autism to rare genetic syndromes. However, the desire to belong and participate fully in community life is universal.

The City listens

In March 2025, the City of New Albany hosted an Accessibility Listening Session led by City Council’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility (IDEA) Implementation Panel, inviting residents to share feedback on how public spaces and events could be more accessible.

Since then, the City continues to expand accommodations, such as accessible parking, mobility-aware layouts and by providing sign language interpreters.

“The listening session was about asking, ‘What are we missing? What do you need to feel welcome?’” says Community Program Administrator Abbey Brooks.

Goss says that openness extends beyond formal meetings. She has worked directly with City staff, including walking through Taylor Farm Park with planners to discuss accessibility improvements.

“Being asked for input, and seeing it taken seriously, makes a real difference,” Goss says.

Kozak echoed that sentiment, noting the City’s willingness to adapt experiences rather than apply one-size-fits-all solutions.

“When I’ve shared ways something could be more supportive for different learners and thinkers, the response has been open and curious,” she says.

Sensory-friendly hours at events such as Touch-a-Truck have opened the door for more families to attend community events comfortably and confidently, prompting the City to explore similar accommodations at larger community events – such as the Inclusivity Zone at its Fourth of July celebration.

“If someone is willing to share what they need, we’ll work hard to make it happen,” Brooks says.

Brooks adds that one key takeaway from the listening session was the need to clarify how residents can request accommodations. Families who need reasonable accommodations for City programs can contact Community Programs at communityevents@newalbanyohio.org or 614-855-6226.

Looking ahead

Expand City of New Albany Miracle League baseball is just one example of inclusion and accessibility in New Albany.

One of New Albany’s most significant upcoming initiatives is its effort to become KultureCity certified in 2026. KultureCity is a national organization that certifies cities, venues and events for sensory inclusivity.

As part of the process, City staff and volunteers are being trained to better recognize and respond to sensory needs. Sensory bags, which may include noise-reducing headphones, fidgets and sensory-friendly sunglasses, will be available.

“Sensory accommodations aren’t one-size-fits-all,” says Alonna Skinner, New Albany community program specialist. “Accessibility looks different for everyone.”

Goss says she hopes future planning continues to prioritize universal design from the start.

“I would love to see a fully accessible, fenced-in playground in New Albany, similar to the accessible playground that opened last spring at Blendon Woods,” she says.

A shared responsibility

Expand City of New Albany

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month continues, families and City leaders emphasize that inclusion strengthens the entire community. Inclusion, families say, is about building spaces that work better for everyone.

“When I think about inclusivity, I don’t just think about disability,” Cohen says. “It’s about empathy, understanding and making sure people feel like they belong.”

Families say those moments – of feeling seen, supported and included – are what turn awareness into community.

Learn about IDEA at newalbanyohio.org/community-resources/idea. Contact Community Programs at communityevents@newalbanyohio.org or 614.855.6226 to request accommodations.

Melissa Braithwaite is a Communications & Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.

Mini Drivers, Major Lessons

The ultimate summer safety adventure

For more than two decades, New Albany Safety Town has been a beloved summer tradition, transforming curious youngsters into confident, safety-conscious community members.

Launched in 2004, this eight-day educational camp is designed for children entering kindergarten who have turned 5 by the first day of camp, as well as first-graders. Under the guidance of state-certified teachers, New Albany Police Officers and Plain Township Firefighters, the littlest campers learn that safety isn’t just a set of rules – it’s an adventure.

The program’s hands-on philosophy truly comes to life during its signature field trips. Campers get to go behind the scenes at the New Albany Police Department and the Plain Township Fire Station, meeting local heroes and learning emergency protocols. Another highlight for many is the trip to the Plain Township Aquatic Center Pool to help learn essential water safety tips.

“I loved the field trips! My favorite was visiting the pool, because there was so much I could interact with,” says Safety Town Graduate camper Adelyn S.

But the real daily draw? Adventureland. There, campers navigate a miniature town on self-pedaling go-karts, practicing pedestrian and bike safety in a controlled, fun environment.

“I loved driving the go-karts! And getting my very own helmet with stickers,” shares recent Safety Town graduate Owen A.

Parents also love the experience.

“It was great. John had the best teachers,” says Jessie Kozak, mom of camper John. “They made sure he was comfortable, happy and accommodated. It was so easy to drop him off. He really loved it!”

Katie Williams agreed, “Safety Town was a fantastic addition to our summer camp lineup. It quickly became something my daughter looked forward to every day, especially her time at the pool and seeing her former preschool teachers.”

The fun doesn’t stop after graduation, either. If your child is headed into first or second grade and has already conquered the basics, Safety Town offers a Graduate Camp with even more safety adventures.

Ready to join the fun? Get more information and to learn how to register at newalbanysafetytown.org.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist for the City of New Albany.