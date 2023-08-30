2023 Parade of Homes features one in New Albany

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio’s 2023 Parade of Homes welcomes home buyers, builders and enthusiasts to tour Ohio’s best new builds. This year the parade features homes throughout central Ohio with one home in New Albany.

The Parade of Homes is expanding its offerings this year. The surge in popularity of multi-family homes, condos and 55+ living communities is being reflected on this year’s parade route. This self-guided tour is the perfect way to see the latest trends in architecture, interior design, paint colors, building materials and more.

Pulte Homes returns to the Parade with a 55+ living community, Nottingham Trace, complete with pickleball and bocce courts, a fitness center, a community clubhouse, and low-maintenance living. Featuring two- to four-bedroom and two- to four-bathroom single-family homes, this community is located close to downtown New Albany with easy access to park system trails.

Why stay in and watch HGTV when you can do the dream-house hunting and analyzing yourself? As a potential buyer or just a spectator, the Parade of Homes is the perfect way to see the latest and greatest in central Ohio housing.

