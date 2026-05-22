Where to dine, sip and soak up summer

Summer in Dublin brings the community outdoors, where patios fill with conversation, clinking glasses and delicious meals. From breezy rooftop views to tucked-away garden spaces, Dublin’s restaurants offer no shortage of spots to gather, unwind and enjoy the season – whether it’s for a casual happy hour, a weekend brunch or a romantic night out.

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Dinner for two

Warm evenings and city views set the stage for an unforgettable date night. Across Dublin, cozy, intimate patios and standout menus make it easy to settle down and stay for a while.

At Mezzo, guests can enjoy Italian-inspired dishes in a charming historic setting. With three distinct patios to choose from, it’s the perfect spot to share a plate of formaggio fritto and a bottle of wine.

J. Liu Restaurant & Bar offers a refined patio experience alongside its Asian fusion menu. Favorites such as pad thai, miso salmon and filet mignon make for a well-rounded evening outdoors.

At Gene’s, coastal-inspired decor and intimate seating create a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere. A rotating menu and curated wine selection from its neighboring wine bar and bottle shop, Coast Wine House, add to the experience.

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Sipping on sunshine

Few things pair better with a sunny afternoon than a drink in hand. Dublin’s patios make it easy to turn a quick stop into a lingering happy hour.

At Z Cucina di Spirito, a rustic patio sets the tone for enjoying authentic Italian starters and half-priced cocktails.

A local staple, Dublin Village Tavern serves up classic drinks and $7 appetizers, including its well-loved Irish eggrolls, which are filled with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese.

Harvest Pizzeria also offers happy hour specials, with $5 drinks and discounted small plates. Harvest is known for its locally-sourced ingredients, the menu features standout pizzas such as its tried-and-true Roasted Garlic.

Midsummer mimosas

Slow weekend mornings are a hallmark of summer – and there’s no better way to start the day than brunch on a patio.

At Tucci’s, with savory Italian-inspired brunch plates range from caprese omelets to classic Reuben sandwiches, accompanied by a notable cocktail menu featuring a selection of spritzes, a signature Bloody Mary and build-your-own mimosas.

Matt the Miller’s Tavern is another go-to, offering an array of brunch cocktails, including beer-mosas, brunch punch and espresso martinis.

Guests can also soak up the sun at North High Brewing, where brunch favorites such as the pot roast breakfast bowl and stuffed avocados round out a laid-back outdoor experience.

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Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.