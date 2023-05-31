Washington Township Fire Department provides tips

Summer is finally here, and as families pack away their coats and throw on their flip flops, Washington Township Fire Department is giving Dublin residents what they need to enjoy summer to the fullest – and we’re not talking about the basics like sunscreen. As school ends and Dubliners flock to the outdoors, the department’s events and classes aim to teach residents safety skills.

“We’re very dedicated to maintaining training and the proper resources to keep the community safe,” says Community Education Coordinator Kori Hurley.

But summer safety education in Dublin isn’t boring. Wetsuits & Way-cool Trucks provides an array of risk-reducing activities, including tours of the fire safety house, bicycle safety training and even a dive team demonstration in the recreation center pool.

Families learn with laughter as they explore fire trucks and other safety equipment or play games with instructors.

Hurley says some of the most common injuries of the season come from pool and biking activities, and these demonstrations aim to mitigate those injuries.

Summer is also a popular time for teens to explore first-time jobs. From babysitting courses to CPR training, the department has a range of classes for those working through the season. Entering the workforce can be daunting, but these classes will ensure students can take on their new jobs confidently.

“(The classes) enable them to have the skills necessary for employment,” Hurley says.

As many teens turning to babysitting for spending money, the department has the perfect way to make sure they are prepared for their new responsibilities. The department’s American Red Cross babysitting class equips individuals with necessary child care tools to ensure they can responsibly care for children and infants.

One such tool is CPR certification. The township offers various CPR classes that teach participants the correct administration of CPR and how to use an automatic external defibrillator, or AED.

The class also educates on first aid for choking victims and recognizing the signs of a heart attack.

CPR is a valuable skill for everyone to learn, and the department offers the class for free to those who do not need to be certified but still want to learn how to give chest compressions and life-saving breaths.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the department also offers free car seat installations to ensure your little ones are safe in the car. Schedule an appointment at wtwp.com.

“Car seats are impactful because we want to keep all of our children safe,” Hurley says.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Other safety tips

Beyond these classes, the Washington Fire Department has shared safety tips and information from the American Red Cross and National Safety Council to encourage you to stay healthy and safe this summer.

Beat the heat

After the chill of winter and gloom of spring showers, brighter forecasts are quite the relief.

However, as the temperatures rise, don’t forget to stay safe.

While enjoying outdoor activities, stay hydrated with water and plenty of fluids. Wear clothing that is lightweight. You can stay even cooler by wearing light-colored clothes, as dark colors absorb the sun’s rays.

Playground equipment can heat up quickly, and if a swing or slide is hot to the touch, cover it with a blanket before your child plays to avoid burns.

Although it is tempting to soak in the sun for as long as possible, know when it is time to take a break to avoid sunburns or overheating. The American Red Cross and National Safety Council recommends staying indoors and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day, which is typically around 3 p.m.

The indoors are typically a safe spot to cool down, but places such as cars or areas without air conditioning can be dangerous during hot days. While you’re running errands, never leave your kids or pets inside the car. Even on a 70-degree day, cars can reach over 100 degrees.

Stay guarded while grilling

There’s nothing better – or more American – than getting friends, family and neighbors together and grilling out. Still, it’s important to remember that a grill can mean risk, especially if the grill master is enjoying a drink or two or the kids are running around in the backyard.

Make sure you grill outside and in the correct space. The department recommends maintaining a three-foot safe zone around your grill. Additionally, ensure it is on a stable surface where tipping cannot occur.

Tend to your grill. Ensure sure it is clean by disposing of grease or fat both in and below the grill.

Remember the grill may stay hot for at least an hour after use, so be aware of the temperature and avoid moving the grill when it is lit or hot. Keep an eye on it until it’s completely cool. Make sure children and pets stay out of reach, even if it is not lit.

For those using gas grills, check for propane leaks. Once you’ve ensured your gas tank hose is safe, exercise caution when lighting the grill. If the flame is extinguished, allow time before you relight. For charcoal grills, only use charcoal starter fluid to ignite flames.

Practice fire pit precautions

Fire pits should be at least 15 feet away from all surfaces and structures. Additionally, keep your fire tame by ensuring it does not exceed three feet wide and two feet high.

Paper and wood are great ways to kindle your fire; never use gasoline.