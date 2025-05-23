Top s'more treats in town

There’s something about the gooey goodness of a s’mores that instantly takes you back in time – but who says the fun (and flavors) have to stop when you grow up? From upscale takes on the classic combo to indulgent sweet treats with a nostalgic twist, Dublin bakeries and businesses are serving up a variety of s’mores-inspired desserts that let you relive those childhood memories – no campfire required.

Duck Donuts

This gourmet donut shop chain continuously pushes the status quo with its unique flavors and toppings.

Ditch the sprinkles, because its s’mores donut is covered in chocolate icing, sprinkled with graham cracker dust and drizzled in marshmallow cream.

Holy Crepes

Holy Crepes offers delicious gourmet crepes, both sweet and savory, served during breakfast and lunch at its Bridge Park North Market location, as well as along its food truck route.

A thin but fluffy French pancake filled with crushed graham crackers, chocolate syrup and brûléed marshmallows, and topped with s’mores ice cream – its campfire s’mores crepe captures the taste of summer fun.

Getaway Brewing

This taproom offers craft beer, cocktails and a novelty charcuterie vending machine.

At limited times during the year, Getaway guests can order tabletop s’mores supplies and a small tabletop burner. Pro tip: Grab items from the charcuterie vending machine to make savory s’mores.

Al’s Delicious Popcorn

For four decades, this shop has offered premium popcorn with salty, nutty and sweet flavors.

Al’s mixes graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows with popcorn to create a tasty gourmet s’mores popcorn with extra flavor.

The Cheesecake Girl

This shop boasts creative, handmade cheesecakes and desserts.

If you’re craving s’mores cheesecake, The Cheesecake Girl is the place to go. Not only does it offer a classic s’mores flavor, but it also offers Reese’s, Oreo and pumpkin s’mores varieties.

Tasha’s Treats

This home bakery crafts beautiful cupcakes, cookies and other custom treats. Find these desserts at Weiland’s Market, The Hills Market, Crimson Cup and Sunny Street Café.

The bakery boasts a s’mores cookie made with graham crackers, wafers, marshmallows and big chocolate chips.

Sweet Tooth Cottage

Renowned for its signature butter cookies, this family-owned bakery offers all kinds of treats.

It also offers an unusual dessert: s’mores bars – made with Hershey chocolate bars and marshmallow fluff between two crunchy graham cracker cookies.

Casey’s Home Bakes

Made fresh to order, this home bakery sells pies, cakes and other custom treats.

Casey’s s’mores pie has a gooey brownie layer on top of a chocolate graham cracker crust. The pie is then covered in toasted Italian meringue.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

Open for 75 years and counting, Johnson’s offers fabulous ice cream and other desserts.

Its campfire s’mores ice cream mixes a marshmallow swirl into graham cracker ice cream with chocolate and graham cracker chunks.

Grace Heberling is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.