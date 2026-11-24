The central Ohio area continues to expand, with 2026 U.S. Census data showing Franklin County’s population increasing by nearly 40,000 new residents since 2020.

When cities grow, so do public safety needs, which is why Tolles Career and Technical Center is expanding its Fire and EMS training facilities using newly approved state funding.

“Central Ohio is growing immensely right now,” says Tolles Public Safety Coordinator and Firefighting & EMS Program Director Joshua McDowell. “Schools grow with the community and the fire service isn’t immune to that. We grow as our community grows.”

Obtaining the funds

Expand Tolles Career and Technical Center Rendering of the new training facility

McDowell says a group of administrators at Tolles took the initiative to apply for capital budget funding from the state legislator for the Firefighting & EMS Program.

“It goes through our legislative partners, and then to the governor to sign,” McDowell says. “So, DeWine was a part of this. Our legislative partners were here at Tolles. Dr. Todd Hoadley, our superintendent, was a huge part of looking at the needs of the industry, seeing that need in public safety and really pushing to enhance the equipment and facilities we have around here.”

Funding was approved in June of 2026, allocating $400,000 to Tolles. The funding will help support the construction of a new, four-story training facility located on its campus.

Tolles has more than 20 affiliated departments that lend a helping hand by offering ride time to students and running them through their aerial ladders, McDowell says. Because of this, Tolles wants to give back to those departments.

“All of our affiliated departments help us in some way, and we try to help them in any way that we can,” McDowell says. “So, they will all be welcome to come out and utilize the facility whenever it fits into the schedule.”

A specific purpose

Expand Antonia Campbell Coffman senior Xander Maas

One important component of the new facility is that it won’t be exposed to live-fire exercises. Since Tolles already has a burn building on campus, McDowell says it will be used for training procedures that don’t involve fire.

“We want to have a clean area, and the burn facilities are a dirty area, and we don’t want to be doing search and rescue or victim drags in our dirty area,” McDowell says.

Xander Maas, a senior at Dublin Coffman High School and a second-year Firefighting & EMS student at Tolles, says the new facility will make a big difference for up-and-coming firefighters.

“It’s really good to have those kinds of areas to do that kind of stuff because, my year, we had a miniature house that kind of got destroyed from all the storms that happened this year, and that’s where we did search, hose and all of that stuff,” Maas says. “But this new facility is going to be really good for new firefighters coming in to get really good training for the future.”

Though they won’t burn the new building, McDowell says students will be able to complete a wide range of Firefighting & EMS training in the facility.

“Anything else that you can think of in the fire service, we can do in this other structure,” McDowell says. “Search and rescue, ladders, hose movement, stairs, standpipes, commercial (and) residential. We can smoke it up, move the walls around, use it for rope rescue (and) EMS training. It’s kind of a catch-all.”

Capabilities and benefits

Expand Antonia Campbell Dublin high schoolers train at Tolles, gearing up in less than 60 seconds.

The facility will also allow students to train far more frequently than before. McDowell says students are currently only able to train in abandoned buildings that only come about every few years, and what they’re able to do in those buildings can be limited.

Another positive of the facility is it will give students the opportunity to train alongside seasoned firefighters, which McDowell says is a rare experience.

“It’ll be high school and adult students alongside new firefighters. Guys that have been in 10 years, and men and women that have been in 25 years training side by side, so it’ll be interesting,” McDowell says.

This opportunity is something Maas is hopeful he can partake in. Although he is in his final year at Tolles, Mass hopes to join the Washington Township Fire Department after graduation, meaning he could end up using the new facility when it’s up and running.

“I’d feel honored to be around people who know what they’re doing and can show me the ropes of what firefighting training is all about,” Maas says.

Looking ahead

Expand Antonia Campbell Dublin high schoolers in Firefighting & EMS training at Tolles

Now that the funding has been approved, Tolles’ Strategic Communications Leader and Coach Weslynn Biggers says construction is planned to begin in summer of 2027, with tentative completion expected in the fall.

McDowell says he’s looking forward to how the facility will allow multiple departments to train together, which will more accurately mimic what occurs at a real-life fire.

“We have to work together when we’re on a scene, but we don’t get to train like that,” McDowell says. “So, this will allow training where we work together a little bit more, and the hands-on, realistic aspect of it. You’re going to produce a better firefighter when going through school, and you’re going to enhance the skills of current firefighters from having that facility.”

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.