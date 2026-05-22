Three Decades of Movement, Memories and Milestones

For 30 years, the Dublin Community Recreation Center (DCRC) has helped shape the way people live, connect and thrive in Dublin. More than just a place to work out, the DCRC has become a gathering space where residents of all ages come to learn, grow and belong. Through evolving fitness opportunities, programs and events, the DCRC offers more than activities; it creates connections, builds friendships and supports healthier, more engaged lives. As the community has grown, so has the DCRC, continually adapting to meet the needs of the people it serves.

“What was accomplished in the design and opening of the DCRC became a model for many communities in Ohio and the country.” - Former Mayor Chuck Kranstuber

Where it all began

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Before community recreation centers became common across central Ohio, Dublin envisioned something bigger than a local amenity. City leaders set out to create a destination that would enrich residents’ lives and serve as a model for other communities.

To shape that vision, they studied recreation centers around the state and as far as Colorado, to gather ideas and inspiration. Residents also played a key role, helping shape priorities through focus groups and surveys. Their feedback, balanced with budget considerations, ultimately helped guide the design and development.

As Washington Township Trustee and former Dublin Mayor and Council Member Chuck Kranstuber recalls, “The design and construction of the DCRC was fairly unique and had not been accomplished by many communities.”

From 1992 to 1995, extensive planning, market research and design work brought the community’s vision to life. When the DCRC opened in 1996, it did more than introduce a new facility: It set a new standard for what a community recreation center could be.

“Dublin has always been forward-thinking and cutting edge in many areas, and the Rec Center is a prime example,” Kranstuber says. “What was accomplished in the design and opening of the DCRC became a model for many communities in Ohio and the country.”

And 30 years later, the DCRC is just that for Dublin – proof that thoughtful planning can serve a community for decades.

Something for everyone

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The DCRC truly offers something for everyone. Whether it is fitness opportunities, aquatics, camps, performances at the Abbey Theater of Dublin or a wide range of programs for preschoolers, youth, teens, adults, adults 55+ and adaptive programming, there is always something to explore. The DCRC is truly a place where generations of residents have come to connect, discover new interests and find what they love.

For many in Dublin, the DCRC is more than a place to visit, it is part of their story. Through camps, classes, events and recreational programs, generations of participants have formed lasting friendships and core memories that stay with them well beyond their time in a program. It’s not uncommon to see those same individuals return years later, this time as staff, eager to give back and help create those same experiences for others.

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Recreation Administrator Kim Wigram’s journey reflects that full-circle experience.

"I grew up at the pool, spending my time on the swim team, building friendships, confidence and a sense of belonging that shaped who I am today. That experience naturally led me to work as a lifeguard and eventually a pool manager through high school and college, where I began to see the impact these programs have from a different perspective,” says Wigram. “Those early moments, both as a participant and a part-time team member, sparked a passion that turned into a full-time career. Now, I’m driven by the opportunity to create those same meaningful experiences, places where community members can grow, connect and create lasting memories of their own."

Evolving for the future

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In 2023, the City of Dublin introduced the DCRC Refresh Master Plan, a forward-looking roadmap designed to guide future renovations and enhancements at the DCRC. Shaped by community feedback, the plan reflects what residents value most while reimagining how the space can better serve future generations.

Recent updates already bring that vision to life. The former Senior Lounge has been reintroduced as The Lounge, a welcoming, modern space with comfortable seating for relaxing, socializing or playing games. Nearby, the former Teen Lounge has been transformed into The Hub, a dynamic, all-ages space featuring a workspace, multimedia wall, gaming systems such as Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, table tennis and flexible seating options for studying, working or simply relaxing.

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These updates are just the beginning, as the DCRC continues to evolve to fit the needs of its members.

“Everything we do is for the people who work or live in Dublin,” says Recreation Administrator Kelly Rigano. “From our customer service standards to the programs we offer, and the ongoing effort to keep a 30-year-old facility running for thousands of visitors each day, public service is always at the heart of what we do. We strive to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable, supported and safe. Whether someone has been with us since we opened in 1996 or is brand new to Dublin, our goal is to provide a welcoming experience for all.”

New programs, new possibilities

As the DCRC celebrates this milestone, it is also looking ahead to the future of recreational programming, with innovative ideas and opportunities for all those in the community.

Program growth and innovation remain a top priority, from preschoolers and youth to teens, adults, adults 55+ and adaptive programs. With fresh offerings such as Exploring AI: Creative Minds in Motion, Speed Friending, Tacos and Trivia, a variety of eSports offerings and group travel opportunities, there is something new to discover around every corner. Whether you are looking to meet new people, try something new or explore new places, these experiences create meaningful connections while making lifelong learning fun and accessible right here in Dublin.

“There is something for everyone, no matter your age or interests,” says Wigram. “We are always looking for new ways to bring people together, introduce fresh experiences and create opportunities where community members can build lasting memories and feel a true sense of connection.”

With each new class, event and experience, the DCRC continues to redefine what recreation can mean for all ages.

Jackie Adler is the Public Information Officer for the City of Dublin.