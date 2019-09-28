The woman behind the Dublin Pet Fair

“I just had to do more for animals.”

Inspired by that vision, Susan Willis created the annual Dublin Pet Fair in May 2012, creating a space for rescues, shelters, veterinarians, advocates and, of course, pets to come and not only celebrate their pups and felines, but to support good causes. The event continues to grow every year, last year raising around $4,000 for spay and neuter clinics. And the September 2019 event saw similar success.

“There are millions of pets all over the country in shelters – and they’re perfectly good pets,” Willis says. “It doesn’t make sense to keep breeding all these animals when so many die from neglect.”

That’s why the fair is a perfect space for rescues to present their organizations and get people interested in adopting a new furry family member. Almost Home Dog Rescue, Powell Animal Welfare Society, Cozy Cat Cottage and Team Greyhound – among others – always attend. While reputable shelters don’t allow on-site adoptions because of the many extensive background checks and required home visits, it’s a good way for people to come out, see some available pets and know their options.

Willis’s adopted her own cats, Emma and Daisy, from rescues. Emma, an outgoing feline who demands cuddles and attention, was once a feral stray kitten. The Capital Area Humane Society reports that close to 400,000 feral cats live in Franklin Country alone.

“There are actually more cats in America than there are dogs,” Willis points out.

For the 2019 event, food vendors and pet-centered vendors like PetPeople and Rascal Animal Hospital made an appearance, along with the talented dogs participating in the UpDog dog sport competition. While all pets are required to be leashed for the fair, these competing dogs are the exception as they fly to astounding heights to catch frisbees.

Something brand new to the fair this year was the full-service wellness clinic that will provide vet services of all kinds from vaccines, heartworm and parvo testing, microchips, and more.

Another new addition to the fair came in the form of feathers – the Charlie Brown Bird Rescue. The rescue takes in companion birds, rehabilitates them and finds homes for each winged friend. The organization was founded in 2016 and rescues hundreds of birds, from tiny parakeets to massive macaws and cockatoos. With the inclusion of the Charlie Brown Rescue, brought the opportunity for many other species of animals to one day be included in the pet fair, shedding more light on the importance of being kind to all creatures – feathered, furry or otherwise.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Picasa

Pretty in Pink

One year, Willis told everyone that if the fair raised $3,000, she would dye her hair pink for next year’s event. Sure enough, she kept her promise and arrived at the pet fair with her cotton candy-colored updo. While walking around the fair she ran into a poodle who also was a sporting a bright pink ‘do, and had to snap this iconic picture.