The ultimate dark chocolate and red wine taste test

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which makes me think of love, roses, chocolates and red wine. We know that love and sweet-smelling flowers are good for us, but what about the wine and chocolate? Well, there is good news and bad news. Let’s begin with the positive.

Chocolate comes from the cacao plant, which contains high levels of minerals and antioxidants. Cacao is full of flavanols, the chemical compounds found in many vegetables and fruits that have health benefits, notably for heart health. Flavanols help produce nitric oxide which helps blood vessels to relax and blood pressure to lower. Improvements have also been found in brain health, especially the regions of the brain responsible for learning and memory.

Now to ruin the fun. Although cocoa flavanols look promising for reducing the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular events, the cocoa supplement and multivitamin Outcomes study (COSMOS) makes no conclusive link between cocoa and a decreased risk of clinical heart attacks. Even if dark chocolate contains important minerals like iron, zinc, copper, phosphorus and magnesium, there are only very small amounts of these minerals in dark chocolate compared to other foods.

It is also important to note that chocolate is high in calories, saturated fat and sugar. Still, dark chocolate, which has larger amounts of cacao and less sugar, is a better choice than milk chocolate. When choosing a healthy dark chocolate for eating, there are many qualities to look for on the label. You will want a high cacao content and a low sugar content, with no added flavors or preservatives. Check for a bar that is at least 70 percent dark chocolate and organic is best as the cacao plant is grown without the use of pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

Okay, now onto the red wine theories. According to the Mayo Clinic, red wine in moderation has long been thought to be heart healthy. Links between red wine and a reduced risk of heart attacks aren’t completely understood but the antioxidants in red wine may increase levels of HDL, the good cholesterol. Polyphenols are an antioxidant in red wine that may help protect the lining of blood vessels in your heart. A polyphenol called resveratrol might also help prevent damage to blood vessels, prevent blood clots and reduce LDL, the bad cholesterol.

More research is needed on resveratrol however, as studies are mixed on whether it actually lowers the risk of inflammation and blood clotting. Doctors also do not recommend that you start drinking alcohol for heart benefits, as the risks of drinking can outweigh the benefits. For now, moderation is key with red wine, and dark chocolate should be considered a treat or small indulgence where you enjoy every morsel.

In the name of research and unbiased journalism, our family conducted a red wine and dark chocolate taste test. I picked out a large variety of dark chocolates from Winans Fine Chocolates & Coffee in Old Dublin, Anthony-Thomas Retail Shoppe on Bridge Street and Kilwins in Bridge Park. Then I visited Chateau Wine & Spirits on Sawmill Road and selected three wines in different price categories that would pair well with dessert. Our tasting instructions were to take a sip of wine, swallow, then take a bite of chocolate, and when it is almost dissolved in your mouth, take another sip of wine.

Our family began with a 2017 Kendall Jackson, Vintner’s Reserve, Red Wine Blend, which cost around $15. We tried it with four different kinds of Anthony-Thomas dark chocolates: a nougat center, raisin interior, pineapple center and honeycomb covered. Overall, we were surprised to enjoy the pineapple and honeycomb the best when consumed with the wine. The raisin was OK and the nougat was great on its own but turned bitter with the red wine.

Best review for this round: “The honeycomb did cartwheels in my mouth!”

Next, we opened a bottle of 2017 Sexual Chocolate, a California blend that cost about $25. We paired this wine with three distinct chocolates from Winans: a salty caramel, a double dark chocolate and a coffee center with espresso bean on top. The double dark made the wine taste bitter on the back of the tongue, the caramel was pretty yummy, but the coffee was the most amazing thing in the world! We were all surprised by how awesome it mixed with the wine and gave it a 10 out of 10.

Top review: “Coffee-chocolate baby, you make my taste buds twerk!”

Next was the 20 year old Taylor Fladgate Port at $60 per bottle. The Tawny Porto was aged 20 years in a wood barrel and tasted sweet. We combined it with Kilwins almond cluster, peppermint center and pecan-caramel turtle. We aren’t huge port fans but mixing it with the chocolates was very interesting and made the port smoother. We expected the peppermint to go poorly but it surprised us and complemented the wine. Still, the biggest winners were the almond and the pecan/caramel which were perfect with the port.

Best review: “This turtle/port combo is giving my mouth a hug.”

I can’t promise that our red wine/dark chocolate research was very scientific, but it was a very fun night that I can highly recommend. I guess we will need to conduct further studies in the coming months with greater sample sizes for more accurate information. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Colleen D’Angelo is a freelance writer who lives in Dublin with her husband, three children and several small animals. She enjoys playing tennis, walking the Dublin bike paths and traveling.