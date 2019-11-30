The Lindy Infante Foundation provides Youth Sports

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anne Ciotola

Athletic programs are extremely impactful for children. They teach teamwork, the importance of activity and, of course, they’re fun. Unfortunately, many programs simply aren’t accessible to underserved children. Stephanie Infante and her husband, Brad, want to change that.

Stephanie Infante, CEO of the Lindy Infante Foundation, launched the organization in 2016 to provide underserved children with the resources that will enable them to participate in these athletic programs.

“Sports are a way to belong to something, to have instant friends, to be a part of a team, have mentors and a way off the streets,” Infante says. “It’s two-fold. You aren’t just playing the games, but there are the physical and emotional components of it as well.”

Recent research found that there is a 30 percent participation gap between kids from lower and higher income families. That, coupled with the rise of prices to play sports, means participation among children in families with low income has continued to decline.

“When we first started, we didn’t realize how tremendous the need was – not just in our city, but every city,” Infante says. “There is a real lack of access, especially for those at the poverty line.”

A Tremendous Impact

Infante and her husband’s work is inspired by the life and legacy of her father-in-law and former NFL head coach, Gelindo “Lindy” Infante. Lindy was no stranger to adversity in his life, but never let circumstances dictate what he would be able to do.

“From the day I met Lindy, I knew there was a story to be told and an impact that could be made,” Infante says. “He was the most loving, kind and positive person, always looking at the glass half full.”

Lindy was a child of extreme poverty. His mother died when he was 14, his father was rarely in the picture and he was raised by his 18-year-old sister who had two children of her own.

In spite of the cards he was dealt, Lindy was a big dreamer and an even harder worker.

He became a star running back at a Miami High School in Florida and was recruited to the University of Florida, where he was a two-time captain. After graduating, he began his coaching journey in the NFL, where he was head coach for the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

“The thing that stands out the most is the fact that he didn’t allow the circumstances of how he grew up to define his outcome,” Infante says. “That didn’t impede what he could do or where he could go.”

Lindy passed away in March 2016 after a battle with Lewy body dementia, but the impression he left on those in his life remains as strong as ever.

“Lindy was an incredibly humble man who truly had no idea of how many lives he touched and the impact he had throughout the NFL community,” Infante says. “Even just his fans; if you mention his name in Cleveland, for example, he is still legendary.”

Gaining Traction

Infante began her work with the Lindy Infante Foundation in Dublin, the city where she’s raised her family. Her children went to Chapman Elementary School and, much to Infante’s surprise, she saw a number of children living at or below the poverty line in her own community.

“I think we tend to be stereotypical and think it’s just in any other inner city, but it’s not,” Infante says. “Poverty exists in every single suburb. We know it exists in Dublin and want to ensure all kids have the same access to sports.”

Since its beginning, the Lindy Infante Foundation has stayed busy. In 2019, it impacted more than 450 children, bringing the total number to upward of 2,000 athletes since 2016.

Parents can apply for their kids and a set amount of money is given per sport. Infante credits much of its success to the partnerships established with other non-profits throughout central Ohio.

“We work with foundations that already have phenomenal programming in place,” Infante says. “Why reinvent the wheel? Let us come in and figure out how we can create more access to more children to take part in what you offer.”

By working with groups such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbus, Cristo Rey Columbus High School, KIPP Columbus, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio, Let Me Run and The Ohio State University’s LiFEsports, the Infante foundation has been able to create brand new sports teams, leagues and supply youth with necessary equipment.

“It’s been an insane year, but we are so blessed to do what we do and to meet the wonderful people in the community,” Infante says. “The doors have really flown open for us.”

The Lindy Infante Annual Fundraiser

On Dec. 4, the Lindy Infante Foundation will host its second annual fundraising event at The Exchange at Bridge Park.

This year’s event will feature Super Bowl-winning coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and current analyst for The NFL Today on CBS, Bill Cowher, and former two-time Heisman winner and OSU legend Archie Griffin.

“When I got to know Lindy, he was a very humble individual with a lot of humility. Things that were important to him were his family, commitment to a sport, his team and players,” Cowher says. “He was a guy you loved to play for, play with and would want to compete against. He did things the right way, with honor, with humility and represented the very best.”

Cowher was on the same Cleveland Browns coaching staff with Lindy from 1986 to 1988 and Griffin played for Lindy during his time with the Bengals.

“He was a dear friend of mine, someone I looked up to in our profession,” Cowher says. “If you can give back to society, the way he gave back, you can really make it a better place.”

Aside from Cowher and Griffin, the Lindy Infante Foundation is launching Lindy’s Locker.

“We’ve identified a community center in Columbus with tremendous need for sporting gear and equipment and are going to purchase everything,” Infante says. “Attendees can purchase items as well.”

There is no denying the passion that Infante possesses for her work with the youth. The accomplishments of the Lindy Infante Foundation in just over a few years is astonishing.

“It was important for me to give back to the community that has given so much to us and my children,” Infante says. “I saw what sports were able to do for my children and I really want every child to be able to experience that.”

Rocco Falleti is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com