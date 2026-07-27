Expand Epcon Communities

The BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio this fall with a new collection of properties. For more than 70 years, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has hosted this showcase for builders and designers to display their craft and creativity, and for central Ohio’s current and prospective homeowners to take a peek at the newest home trends.

According to the City of Dublin, 73 single family homes were built in the city limits throughout 2025 and into the first half of 2026. These new builds averaged roughly 3,000-4,000 square feet of living space and four to five bedrooms. This is more bedrooms than the three-bedroom average the National Association of Home Builders reported in 2024.

Renovations and upgrade projects are also popular among Dublin homeowners with the most common reported by the City including finished basements, outdoor living areas, pools, kitchen remodels, primary suites and open living spaces.

This year’s Parade will feature several homes in the Dublin area or nearby, making it an easy opportunity to find a spark of inspiration – whether you’re looking to sell, buy new or renovate your forever home.

One property presented by Virginia Homes is a spacious 4,458 square-foot, single-family home in the new Hyland Glen development near Park Place. With four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and a 0.39-acre lot, this home is great for growing families.

Epcon Communities Inc. is presenting a property in The Courtyards on Concord near Tartan Fields and a second property in The Courtyards of Hyatt Place in nearby Powell. These new-build, ranch-style homes also have the option to add a second level with a guest suite.

Homes featured in this year’s parade will be available to tour for free between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday during the last two weekends in September. Continuing with its dispersed site model for a fourth year, the Parade will show a variety of home-types and price points all across central Ohio.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com