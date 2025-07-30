The BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

Expand Jerome Village

Why spend hours scrolling Zillow for the perfect home when you can walk through it in real time? This fall, the 2025 BIA Parade of Homes comes to Dublin, giving visitors the chance to step inside some of the most stunning, custom-built homes in central Ohio.

For more than 70 years, the Builders Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has revolutionized the homebuying experience through a home tour spanning across central Ohio. This year, the Parade runs Thursdays through Sundays, September 18-28, allowing attendees to explore homes for nearly two weeks.

The Parade features a diverse lineup of home styles, from thoughtfully designed condominiums and spacious single-family residences, to innovative multi-family builds – each one crafted to reflect the latest in trends and timelessness.

Whether you’re a young family looking for a spacious single-family home in a kid-friendly neighborhood, a professional drawn to an apartment in an urban atmosphere or an empty nester seeking a low-maintenance condo close to amenities, the Parade showcases it all. With styles and layouts to suit every age, lifestyle and budget, there’s inspiration for everyone who walks through the door.

In 2021, the Parade shifted to a scattered site format, allowing homebuyers from Dublin to Lancaster to find their dream home in their region. Last year, Dublin’s very own Jerome Village was the Feature Community, and this year, the Parade highlights even more new homes in the Dublin area.

One Virginia Homes build featured this year is a single-family home located in the Tartan West neighborhood. This master-planned community in Dublin is known for its scenic walking trails, elegant architecture and proximity to parks, shops and top-rated schools.

Whether you’re actively house hunting, gathering design ideas or just interested in the latest in homebuilding, the Parade of Homes offers a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of homes firsthand. From model homes in and around Dublin to new builds across the Columbus area, the event allows visitors to compare styles, layouts and communities – no online searching required.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.