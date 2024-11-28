The benefits of residential solar panels

Solar power is one of the most well-known sources of renewable energy, and thanks in part to efforts by the City of Dublin, it’s also becoming one of the most accessible.

Here comes the sun

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the first solar device to create electricity from sunlight was installed on a New York rooftop in 1883.

The use of solar power has steadily increased in the decades following, but it still took many areas a long time to commit to using it. Ohio didn’t see the creation of its first-generation scale solar plant until 2010, according to The Ohio State University.

Despite a slow start, solar power has become a notable and effective form of energy in the past decade, yet many homeowners still avoid it due to fear of its expense.

Solar panels cost roughly $8.70 per watt in 2010, however the price has decreased substantially since then. The average cost of solar panels in Ohio as of October 2024 is $2.50 per watt, which is lower than the national average of $3 per watt.

Decreasing material prices and advancements in installation processes are making solar power more accessible and cost-effective.

Collecting those rays

City of Dublin Director of Community Planning and Development Jenny Rauch recalls the first solar panel permit issued in Dublin was in 2011, and it wasn’t until 2020 that solar requests started to become more commonplace.

Rauch and the City work to revise zoning codes and accommodate the preferences of Dublin residents.

“As a city, we’re driven by a focus on sustainability and being a model for a sustainable community design that is zero-waste, carbon neutral and supportive of the natural environment,” says Rauch. “By adopting new zoning code regulations, we’ve worked to reduce barriers to solar energy growth and allow for more flexibility, while ensuring the character of the community.”

Trubiano is a co-founder of Gold Path Solar, a local company that works to bring homeowners accurate solar information. The main reason Trubiano made the switch to solar was to save money.

“Our electric bill has gone from $250 per month to around $5 per month. There’s also a 30 percent federal tax credit available, and we have peace of mind knowing we don’t have to worry about AEP’s continuous rate hikes anymore,” Trubiano says. “Beyond the financial benefits, we have two daughters under 4 years old and we value the positive impact solar has on our environment and community.”

Trubiano was originally hesitant about potentially damaging his roof with the installation of solar panels, however he felt more comfortable after speaking with his insurance agent.

“We didn’t want to chew up the cost of a roof replacement if there was nothing wrong structurally,” Trubiano says. “If there is a storm strong enough to cause damage to our roof, we’ll submit an insurance claim. If a full roof replacement is warranted, our insurance provider will also cover the cost of removing and reinstalling the panels.”

After clearing up his initial concerns, Trubiano’s decision was made easy. Now a proud owner of solar panels, there are some things he has learned from his experiences that he feels affected his decision.

“Talk to locally owned and operated companies and ask for referrals that you can speak with, ideally in person,” Trubiano says. “If you have a decent home for solar and it’s done right, it’s almost always a financial no-brainer, so it really comes down to picking the right company to partner with.”

When some people think of solar, they tend to think of savings and sustainability instead of aesthetics, however Trubiano insists people can consider all three.

“I love looking at them!” he says. “Whenever I look at our solar panels, it reminds me of how awesome it is that we’re able to install our own renewable micro-grids on our roof and save money in the process.”

