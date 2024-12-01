Teens, Seniors Buddy Up in Dublin

Despite the isolation that communities endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, an inspiring program emerged in Dublin. In partnership with a local young adult, the City of Dublin established the Teen Buddy Program to bridge generations and encourage long-lasting companionships between teens and seniors. The program initially sought to combat social seclusion using a pen pal model, but since then, that idea has progressed into something much larger. Now, participants are forming intergenerational bonds that transcend age and provide one another with meaningful, long-term friendships.

COVID Connections

In 2020, as the world faced an unprecedented pandemic, Dublin residents, just like millions around the world, were on lockdown, leaving them isolated from normal social interactions and outings.

Viraj Bajoria, a Dublin Jerome High School senior at

Expand Gene Cahall and Carter Keheler

the time, came up with the idea for the program and reached out to share it with Shannon Maurer, Outreach & Engagement coordinator for the City. She said Bajoria noticed that teens were facing hardships because of the isolation and realized that seniors were likely experiencing the same difficulties, if not more.

Bajoria, already a volunteer with the City, wanted to make a difference. To combat the loneliness he was seeing, he proposed a pen pal program between the two age groups. Maurer jumped at the chance to assist with the concept; after all, the ways she usually coordinated volunteerism had to be re-imagined while the rest of the world was on hold. One of her new responsibilities during the pandemic had become checking in on the 12 senior living facilities in Dublin and how residents could reach out to them as volunteer support.

“I really had a pulse on the senior living facilities,” Maurer says about that time.

Now in its fifth year, the Teen Buddy Program encompasses young people in the greater Dublin community who want to unite to make a difference in the lives of seniors by forming an intergenerational friendship. From fall through spring each year, teens are paired with seniors based on mutual interests. Teens also focus on providing technology support to their older adult counterparts.

To start, seniors and teens fill out applications about themselves, and Outreach & Engagement staff members use the information to strategically connect pairs based on their hobbies and shared experiences. Once paired, there is an initial meet-and-greet event for the new buddies to get acquainted with one another.

“It surprised me as to how well we were able to match the two generations based on common interest,” Maurer recalls.

She also noted how amazed teens and seniors continue to be when they are matched with someone because they do not initially think that they will have enough in common.

Building Bonds

An unlikely match on paper, senior buddy Gene Cahall and teen buddy Carter Keleher have formed a blossoming friendship that has continued beyond the Teen Buddy Program. Their budding friendship began at the program’s annual kickstart event in fall 2023. Like single pieces of a puzzle, neither of them had a match at first. But by the end of the night, both had found their perfect fit.

Expand Carter and Gene Valentine Gathering

Keleher joined the program at the beginning of his senior year at Dublin Jerome High School, completely new to the Teen Buddy concept. Keleher says he was looking for a way to be more involved in the community, and his girlfriend actually gave him the idea to become a Teen Buddy.

“I went in with the mindset that I want to connect with somebody and have an actual friendship,” Keleher says. “Not just a month or so but a continuing relationship.”

On the other hand, Cahall had heard of the program in years past but was hesitant to commit to it. This past fall, Cahall decided to go all in.

“I live truly in a senior world because I live at the Friendship Village … and I have no family in the area,” Cahall notes. “So, I thought, I need to challenge my comfort zone a little bit and reach out to someone a lot younger, and it seemed like a good program for that. But I will tell you, I was hesitant about it.”

It turns out, they both had a big question on their mind. Cahall recalled thinking, “How do I connect with somebody that I have this big of an age gap with?” Despite this, he and Keleher say they were open to the possibilities the program offered.

The duo didn’t get connected in a typical fashion. Cahall and Keleher completed the questionnaire used to pair the buddies, but, on paper, the two did not share many similar interests. In fact, going into the first meet-and-greet, neither had a match for the program.

At the event, Cahall recalled thinking, “Well, how is this going to work?” After arriving, Cahall decided to walk up to a teen and start a conversation. Little did he know that this would prompt the beginning of a budding friendship.

“At the end of the evening, Shannon [Maurer] came over to us and goes, ‘OK, you two are a match,’” Cahall remembers.

This instantaneous connection was surprising to both of them. “Honestly, we are polar opposites,” Keleher says.

That did not stop the relationship from progressing. After their first meeting, they exchanged phone numbers to text one another. That grew into weekly phone calls and in-person meetings when they were able.

“It wasn’t forced,” Keleher points out. “We decided to make the effort to see each other, and from there we just started to grow and know each other better.”

“It has been refreshing and very beneficial for the both of us,” Cahall notes.

The two say they share a unique bond and have a close-knit kinship, and neither can pinpoint the exact moment when they realized how cohesive their relationship had become.

Beyond the Program

Even though Keleher graduated, his budding friendship with Cahall has not. The pair still enjoys spending quality time together, whether that is taking a walk or grabbing a quick bite to eat.

The buddies spent some time reflecting on their relationship’s progression and their favorite memories together.

“I am very thankful we were able to develop or find ways to get together,” Cahall says. “The structured times we have been together have not been nearly as good as the unstructured times, whether it has been going to a park or when I went to [his] birthday.”

“I think each moment was a little bit different,” Keleher adds about his friend. “Sometimes the little moments are a lot bigger than the big moments. I would say, just going for walks or maybe getting breakfast — it’s not necessarily the action of doing that, but the little things in between, like the talks and the calls. I don’t think there is one moment that necessarily stands out more than the other. I think each one by itself is great.”

“The supporting of each other is very strong,” Cahall shares.

Looking Ahead

As the latest Teen Buddy class started its session in November 2024, Cahall notes he’s excited for his second year in the program. Just because he has a new “official” buddy does not mean that he will forget his first.

“One aspect I remember as I thought about becoming involved was that it sets forth the goal of the potential for a long-term friendship,” Cahall says. “We have really established that. I see us being in connection indefinitely.”

Makenzie Weiland is an intern for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at cpi@dublin.oh.us.