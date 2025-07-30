T-R-E-A-T your pup

Leaving the pup behind for a day out can tug at the heartstrings of any devoted dog lover. Luckily, Dublin is full of pet-friendly eats for both you and your furry friends to enjoy all year long.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Located right across the Scioto River from each other, both Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea locations offer great drinks and atmospheres. While the library location is a great space to study and read a good book, its Bridge Park counterpart is a great place to kickstart the morning with your dog. Order a signature coffee such as the Dragon Eye, a blend of the house coffee with sweetened condensed milk, named to celebrate the year of the dragon. Or, try the signature handcrafted Ginger Lemon Tea while grabbing a pup cup and enjoying the dog-friendly patio seating.

The Dublin Market

The outdoor market is perfect for pet owners and takes over Longshore Street every Saturday, May through September. Among the wide variety of vendors, some stops cater specifically to dogs. Stop by Pet Wants Dublin, a Columbus-based pet supply store for a gourmet dog treat. Or visit Purple Stitcher by Lisa, a local crafter who specializes in handmade accessories for pets. The Cakehound also sells dog-safe cake treats for your pup to enjoy while you explore the market.

Dublin Village Tavern

Situated in Historic Dublin, Dublin Village Tavern offers outdoor patio seating so that Fido doesn’t need to be left behind for lunch or dinner. Well-behaved pups are welcome to relax under the outdoor tables while guests enjoy their burgers and pints.

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

A staple of the central Ohio sweet treat scene, Johnson’s Real Ice Cream offers handcrafted scoops in more than 50 flavors, from classic vanilla to a variety of sorbets. Luckily, the fun isn’t just for humans. Johnson’s offers pup cups made up of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream topped with a dog treat. Owners and pets can enjoy their treats together on Johnson’s pet-friendly patio.

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Enjoy a Dog’s Night Out at Graeter’s Ice Cream. Every first Thursday of the month this summer, Graeter’s will offer Dogsters treats for all pups while supplies last. Pet owners can enjoy a signature Buckeye Sundae or a scoop of one of the seasonal summer flavors. While Dog’s Night Out is just for the summer, Graeter’s Ice Cream offers frozen treats for purchase year-round and includes a pet-friendly patio area.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.