Expand Zero Waste Event Productions

Spring cleaning – the annual ritual of sweeping floors, clearing cupboards and refreshing the spaces we live in – may feel like a chore, but it also offers a chance to practice more sustainable habits. It’s an opportunity to let the golden rule of repurposing shine: reduce, reuse, recycle.

In Dublin, that effort is strengthened by a network of community events and services designed to make responsible disposal easier helping, residents turn spring cleaning into a shared commitment to environmental care.

Clean waste

Dublin’s spring-cleaning season is supported by a network of community events and services that make responsible disposal easier across every waste category. The Dublin Service Center plays a central role in these efforts, offering a range of year‑round and weekday drop‑off services:

Expand Zero Waste Event Productions

Weekday E‑Waste Drop Off: Accepts old phones, laptops and other electronics Monday-Friday as part of the city’s diversion program.

Accepts old phones, laptops and other electronics Monday-Friday as part of the city’s diversion program. 24/7 Styrofoam Drop Off: Provides year‑round access for recycling unwanted Styrofoam packaging.

Provides year‑round access for recycling unwanted Styrofoam packaging. 24/7 Compost Drop Off (GoZero ): Offers free, continuous access for residents to recycle food scraps.

): Offers free, continuous access for residents to recycle food scraps. 24/7 Medication Drop Box (Dublin Justice Center): A permanent option for safely disposing prescription medications.

Sustainable Saturday further expands the city’s diversion options, providing large‑scale, event‑based opportunities for residents to recycle, donate and safely dispose of a wide variety of materials:

Electronics (E‑Waste): Act as a one‑stop drop‑off for electronics, Styrofoam, documents, hazardous waste and textiles.

Household Hazardous Waste: Provides safe disposal for flammables, adhesives, old gasoline, batteries, fluorescent bulbs and lawn chemicals.

Provides safe disposal for flammables, adhesives, old gasoline, batteries, fluorescent bulbs and lawn chemicals. Textile Donation: Collects clothing, linens, shoes, accessories and small household items for Goodwill recycling and reuse.

Collects clothing, linens, shoes, accessories and small household items for Goodwill recycling and reuse. Document Shredding: Offers secure, on‑site shredding for paper documents, receipts, mail and credit cards.

Offers secure, on‑site shredding for paper documents, receipts, mail and credit cards. Styrofoam Collection: Accepts a wide range of Styrofoam materials as part of the city’s largest annual recycling event.

Accepts a wide range of Styrofoam materials as part of the city’s largest annual recycling event. Drug Takeback: Accepts unwanted prescription medications as part of the event’s broader waste‑diversion services.

Expand Zero Waste Event Productions

Clean community

Sustainability isn’t only a personal effort – it takes a community. Dublin also supports conservation throughout its community and offers opportunities to raise and encourage environmental conscientiousness through volunteer initiatives.

For example, Community Service Day, organized by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, mobilizes volunteers citywide to assist seniors, nonprofits and residents with outdoor cleanup and yardwork. Across Dublin’s parks, Keep Dublin Green Kits provide residents with bags, gloves and vests to support litter removal efforts. And the City’s annual Citywide Street Sweeping program clears winter debris and improves roadway cleanliness.

Additionally, the Dublin Irish Festival Zero Waste Program at Coffman Park – which collects e-waste and compost – uses more than 250 recycling stations, staffed sorting, composting, cardboard recovery and water refill stations to push the event toward the City’s 80–90 percent diversion goal.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.