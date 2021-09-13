Dublin | Suicide Prevention Town Hall shares resources and raises awareness

September is a month that calls us to attention as the weather cools, the leaves start to fall and we settle into the new season. September also marks National Suicide Prevention Month and Dublin is taking the opportunity to bring attention to the issue.

Photo courtesy of Dublin Police Department.

On Sept. 15, the City of Dublin and Dublin Police will hold a Suicide Prevention Town Hall. The townhall features local mental health providers and offers residents a safe space to discuss suicide prevention. In addition to mental health resources and stories from survivors, there will be presentations about mental health, social media’s effects on loneliness in our youth and how to respond to people in crisis. Breakout sessions for attendees to share their own stories and insights are also on the agenda.

“From our perspective at the police department, from a city perspective, protecting and providing a safe environment for community members is our goal and focus,” says Dublin Police Chief Justin Paez. “We want to make everyone feel safe and supported. Mental health, suicide awareness, suicide prevention are important topics to get out in the open and to talk about because they have a significant impact every time we lose a resident. Anytime we have a tragedy that occurs in our community, that is a terrible loss for our community.”

Often, taboos and discomfort discussing suicide can make it a challenging issue to tackle. The Suicide Prevention Town Hall helps to counter that by encouraging conversation an supplying ideas on how to engage with the issue.

“Almost everyone knows someone – a family member, a friend, a coworker – that is either currently struggling with mental health wellness and/or has in the past,” says lieutenant Greg Lattanzi. “This gives us an opportunity to put resources in people’s tool bag to have the right information to provide to others if they find themselves connecting with someone who may be struggling with mental health crises.”

That’s the idea of National Suicide Prevention Month as well. Throughout the month, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies and community members join together to advocate for suicide prevention awareness.

#BeThe1To is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s tagline to share actions people can take to help prevent suicides. That message, and the month as a whole, seek to increase the sharing of resources and stories as people remember those who have been affected by suicide and focus on treatment for those who need it.

Dublin’s town hall will take place at the Dublin Community Recreation Center, 5600 Post Rd., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will follow COVID-19 precautions, and the city recommends everyone wear masks, regardless of vaccine status. RSVP is required.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenecolumbus.com.