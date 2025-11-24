Stay warm this winter with Dublin's must-try soups

There’s nothing cozier than a steaming, hearty bowl of soup on a crisp winter day, and Dublin’s restaurants have no shortage of flavorful options to keep you warm this winter. From rich and savory chowders to delicate, broth-based bouillons, the soups of Dublin offer a sense of comfort with each spoonful.

Dublin Village Tavern

Village Chowder

The cozy pub vibes of the historic Dublin Village Tavern can only be matched by its very own, house-made Village Chowder. A hearty option, this chowder is made with potatoes, ham and cheese, topped with fresh jalapenos to add the perfect touch of spice.

J. Liu of Dublin

Lobster bisque

A jack of all trades, J. Liu of Dublin is known for its uniquely crafted and diverse menu, including a variety of Italian, Asian and American-inspired dishes. Made with sherry and crème fraîche, J. Liu’s take on this popular seafood soup is deliciously creamy.

La Chatelaine French Bakery & Bistro

French onion

Enjoy a taste of France with La Chatelaine French Bakery & Bistro’s signature French onion soup. Coinciding with the restaurant’s warm, family-owned atmosphere, this cozy bowl of caramelized onions, homemade croutons and rich cheese is a classic wintertime choice.

Tucci’s Italian Steakhouse

New England clam chowder

Praised by reviewers as one of the best items on Tucci’s menu, the Italian steakhouse’s take on New England clam chowder comes highly recommended. This chowder stands out thanks to its creamy, bacon-infused base and is served with herb oil and scallions for additional flare.

Lan Viet

Pho

If you’re searching for a broth-based, build-your-own soup, look no further than Lan Viet’s pho menu. At this eatery, you can customize a bowl of fragrantly simmered broth, soft rice noodles and fresh herbs with your choice of protein. Top it off with cilantro, scallions, bean sprouts, Thai basil, lime or jalapeno for extra flavor.

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar

Roasted Creole Tomato

Acclaimed for its modern takes on classic comfort food, Cap City Fine Diner & Bar stays true to that reputation with its Roasted Creole Tomato soup. Smooth, creamy and warm, this made-from-scratch tomato soup has delicious depth and makes for a nostalgic wintertime pick-me-up.

Revelry Tavern

Chicken tortilla soup

Dublin’s friendly neighborhood sports bar, Revelry Tavern, is known for its burgers and bar menu, but hidden amongst its fare is another gem perfect for cold days: chicken tortilla soup. This savory soup is creamy, cheesy and topped with crunchy tortilla strips.

Fukuryu Ramen

Ramen

With 10-plus choices, it’s hard to go wrong with a ramen bowl from Fukuryu Ramen. Enjoy a custom combination of bone or mushroom broth, alkaline noodles, your choice of protein, veggies, spices and more. From the Signature Tonkotsu to the spicy Red Dragon Ramen, this spot has plenty of options to satisfy any soup seeker.

Katzinger’s Delicatessen

Homemade chicken broth

A local staple such as Katzinger’s Deli can’t be forgotten, nor can its homemade chicken broth. Simple yet rich and simmered to perfection, this classic soup soothes the soul on a frosty day. For additional comfort, add traditional matzo balls.

Stewing it Over

If you’re in the mood for a savory soup but looking for something a bit heartier, consider its thicker counterpart – stew.

101 Craft Kitchen

Green chili

Looking for a bit of heat on an extra chilly day? Try 101 Craft Kitchen’s seasonal green chili. Made with roasted pork and tomatillo chili, this southern-inspired dish packs a powerful punch and is best enjoyed alongside the restaurant’s delectably warm corn tortillas.

Dublin Village Tavern

Chili

Back for seconds? Alongside its Village Chowder, The Dublin Village Tavern serves up a delicious classic: chili. This warm stew is made with braised pork and beef, black beans, green chilies and spice and is served with cilantro lime sour cream. Onions and cheese are optional additions.

Fado Pub & Kitchen

Guinness beef stew

Though typically served during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, Fado Pub & Kitchen’s Guinness beef stew deserves an honorable mention. The ultimate comfort food, this authentic Irish dish includes tender beef, carrots and celery served over a pile of mashed potatoes.

