The St. Patrick's Day Parade combines tradition with history

Since 1981, Dublin’s Greenest, Grandest Parade has transformed the streets into a sea of inflatable top hats, dancing leprechauns and festive energy. For more than four decades, it has grown into a cherished tradition, not just for spectators, but for the performers who bring it to life. Beyond the fun and fanfare, the parade stands as a celebration of community, heritage and shared tradition that unites the city each year.

Parade prep

Although the parade starts at 11 a.m. for spectators, for performers and parade organizers, preparation starts far earlier. Katie Humphreys walks in the parade with the 6th Ohio Mounted Buglers and Renegade Drill Team. Prior to the big day, Humphreys and her team must ensure horses are clean, equipment is tuned and costumes are ready.

Additionally, they must make sure the horses are prepared for the rowdy parade environment. To do so, the team starts new horses with smaller parades beforehand with less overwhelming environments. They also place new horses with experienced riders and in between veteran horses.

City of Dublin Event Administrator Trish Lackey is the event lead for the parade, and her team also begins preparation months in advance. From spectator safety to the parade lineup, Lackey’s team develops strategies for whatever the weather or other unforeseen circumstances may throw their way.

Dublin’s parade is famous for its balloons, but these attractions require months of strategy before they hit the streets.

“We have (to ask), ‘How much helium do we need? What’s the weather? What’s the threshold of the balloons?’” Lackey says.

Parade day

On the day of the parade, organizers and performers are up hours before the 11 a.m. kickoff. Humphreys and her crew are up around 6 a.m. getting trailers hooked up, making sure the horses are clean and heading toward the route.

For Humphreys, the long day is balanced by the moments along the route, where families take in the sight of mounted horses passing by.

“It gives them something to look up to,” Humphreys says. “Some of these families have probably never had the opportunity to get that close to a horse, and they’re majestic creatures.”

The route spans 1.5 miles, starting at Metro Center and continuing through Historic Dublin. More than 100 bands, dancers and floats make up the parade, including local marching bands, Irish dancers, community floats, bagpipers and more.

Many of these organizations have participated in the parade, passing floats down through generations.

“It’s a family tradition,” Lackey says. “It’s really important to the community, especially multi-generational Dublin residents.”

Grab your green

This year’s parade will take place March 14, running 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. For those looking to fuel up before the festivities, Sells Middle School offers an all-you-can-eat St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast starting at 7 a.m. Spectators can keep the festivities going after the parade at the Downtown Dublin St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl.

Whether spectators come for the history, the music or the festivities that follow, the city’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities are open to everyone.

“Even if you don’t have a background of Irish heritage, everyone has a little Irish in their hearts on St Patrick’s Day,” Lackey says.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.