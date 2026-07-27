SportsOhio’s next chapter begins

× Expand City of Dublin SportsOhio Rendering

A former Ohio State quarterback, Dublin community leaders and experts in sports facility management are coming together to create a one-of-a-kind athletic campus in Dublin.

Almost two years ago, the City of Dublin purchased the SportsOhio property with a vision to combine it with the existing Darree Fields parkland, creating nearly 290 acres for a future Premier Athletic and Recreation Campus (PARC) for residents and visitors. After a competitive public process, Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), a national leader in operating sports and recreation facilities of all sizes and scopes, was brought in to manage the facilities.

The SportsOhio Steering Committee – including representatives from Visit Dublin, Dublin Youth Athletics (DYA), Dublin City Schools, the Memorial Tournament, the Greater Columbus Sports Commission and more – was assembled to provide expertise and community insight as the project moves forward. Guided by the vision and leadership of Dublin City Council, and supported by collaboration among City staff, SFC and community partners, the project continues to move forward with steady progress, thoughtful planning and ongoing improvements across the campus. The result is a facility that still feels like home to local athletes, while steady improvements are being made in furtherance of the broader vision – from upgraded landscaping equipment and autonomous field-liners and enhanced food and beverage options, to publicly available Wi-Fi, improved security enhancements, parking lot maintenance and other investments that support a more efficient, welcoming campus.

Right now, SportsOhio feels familiar: there are still youth clinics, summer leagues and local teams using the space. Recent growth already includes adult basketball and softball leagues, an NFL Flag Football league and nearly 20 percent more participation in golf camp. But with new hirings and partners joining the project, the pieces are in place to expand SportsOhio into a destination that will attract out-of-state tournaments to Dublin while serving as a campus residents can enjoy for years to come.

That vision is already beginning to take shape. In April, the Nike Challenge Cup brought hundreds of teams from more than 20 states and Canada to Dublin, with matches played at both Darree Fields and SportsOhio. The tournament marked the first major event held at SportsOhio since the City's acquisition of the property and demonstrated the campus' ability to attract visitors while supporting local athletic programming. That momentum continued in July, when SportsOhio hosted the Ultimate Long Drive competition, bringing another exciting athletic event to the campus.

In January 2026, SFC announced former fourth-round MLB draft pick and Ohio State quarterback Joe Bauserman as the general manager of SportsOhio. Bauserman brings more than 15 years of experience in facility management, athletics, real estate and operational leadership. He also has more than a decade of experience in individual instruction to young athletes. Aside from overseeing the day-to-day operations, Bauserman is strategically seeking out partners and sponsors that will help bring the City’s vision to life. He emphasizes the project’s focus on innovation and community engagement.

“Residents are going to be very happy about what we are producing,” Bauserman says. “It’s exciting. It’s going to be unique.”

The campus will not be an array of fields and courts. Instead, the City is looking to create a more cohesive facility that elevates the programming that residents have enjoyed for years. The PARC Vision Framework, adopted by Dublin City Council in April of this year, lays out how to integrate SportsOhio and Darree Fields into one connected and sustainable campus. The project will create more space for DYA programs and adult leagues, and it will also provide spaces for the families and supporters of those athletes.

“What separates a truly great complex from just an average facility is the atmosphere, hospitality, safety and family-friendly environment,” Bauserman explains. “The complete vision for SportsOhio is a destination that serves all sports and family entertainment needs in one welcoming and inclusive space.”

Another priority for the City is connectivity.

As the planned extension of University Boulevard through the West Innovation District moves through design, future transportation improvements will further enhance access to the campus, helping link athletic, recreational and economic development opportunities across the area. This goal to blend an athletic campus with recreational park space will create a truly one-of-a-kind experience right here in Dublin.

As facility and program improvements progress, opportunities for all ages will continue to grow. DYA programs will be able to use the facilities to invite more children to participate, while adults can compete, connect and enjoy the surrounding green space.

“We’re not getting away from what we currently do. We’re expanding on our local leagues and programs for the residents,” Bauserman says. “Allowing those things to flourish and grow will allow us to better impact Dublin itself.”

As Dublin looks ahead, SportsOhio stands as a symbol of progress – where vision meets action and the future of recreation takes the field.

× Expand City of Dublin

Guiding Principles of the SportsOhio Steering Committee:

Game Day, Every Day: Balance the excitement of tournament-scale events with everyday community and recreation use by providing flexible spaces that support year-round, multi-sport and multi-generational use.

Experience-Driven, Community-Inspired: Deliver a unique and memorable experience for athletes, families and visitors by creating a place that is distinctly Dublin.

Smart, Safe and Family-Friendly Design: A well-organized layout that enhances both functionality and user experience; a safe, family-friendly environment that accommodates large crowds and everyday use with clear circulation, intuitive hierarchy and effective wayfinding.

Connected and Accessible for All: Improve connectivity, ensure mobility for all ages and abilities. Make it easier to walk and bike by enhancing walks and paths throughout the entire campus.

Design with Nature: Celebrate nature as a unifying feature and make sustainability a focal point by growing Dublin’s tree canopy, protecting native plantings, supporting the local ecology and considering sustainability at every scale.

Financial Sustainability: Balance community needs with funding capacity and long-term viability by building partnerships, strategic and phased improvements, leveraging existing facilities, efficient operations and building in revenue-generating opportunities such as concessions, equipment rentals and retail.

Rooted in the District: Position the campus as an integral element of the West Innovation District and the greater Dublin community. Foster partnerships with district and community stakeholders to activate adjacent parcels, amplify economic and community impact and support innovation.

Zaina Shaik is an intern for the City of Dublin. Feedback welcome at cpi@dublin.oh.us.