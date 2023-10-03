Spooky tricks and tasty treats fill the air this autumn in Dublin

Schlagheck Photography www.schla

Two days of scary fun will have ghouls howling throughout the central and south ends of Coffman Park with the Halloween Spooktacular. Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 20 from 1-5 p.m. you can find festive games, crafts, carving demonstrations, food trucks and a DJ to keep the monsters mashing.

All of this year’s events will be lurking outdoors again to provide more space for fun. Anticipating about 7,500 residents throughout Dublin, these Halloween games and activities are for all ages with costumes encouraged.

There will also be a haunted playground for little ghosts along with a petting zoo. Both days a sensory tent will be available for those who need a calming space with sensory-friendly activities and equipment.

More than 20 local businesses and community organizations will be handing out sweet treats during the Trunk or Treat Trail.

Dublin residents and families in the Dublin City School District can reserve up to five free children’s tickets per household for limited trail times. The trails will open Thursday at 4:15 p.m. and Friday at 1:15 p.m. and accompanying adults and infants do not need tickets to enter the trail. Guests should only enter the trail line during the given time slots.

The Trick or Treat in the City of Dublin lines up this year with the official Halloween holiday, taking place throughout the city on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Here are some family-friendly recipes to try if you have any leftover candy at the end of the holidays.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Reese's Pieces Pretzel Bark

- Three 12-oz bags of candy melts (use only yellow, orange and white for extra Halloween flair!)

- 1 cup broken-up pretzels

- 1 cup candy corn

- 1 ½ cups of Reese’s Pieces (yellow and orange colors recommended)

Lay out 18 inches of parchment paper. Melt candy melts according to package directions and separate the colors in different scoops on the parchment paper. Swirl the colors together, but do not over mix and create one solid color. Once spread out, place the pretzels, candy corn and Reese’s Pieces gently into the top of the mixture before it sets. Allow at least 30 minutes to harden before breaking it up.

Recipe courtesy of Parade Media Group. www.parade.com. Copyright 2019. All rights reserved.

Candy Corn Pretzel Hugs

Hosting the neighborhood? Double or triple the quantities for a party size!

- 24 circle or square shaped pretzels

- 24 pieces of candy corn

- 24 Hershey’s Hugs

Preheat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place pretzels on top. Unwrap Hershey’s Hugs and place one on each pretzel. Place sheet in the oven until kisses melt (about four minutes). Remove the sheet from the oven and press candy corn into the top of each Hershey’s Hugs candy, flattening it out. Place back in the oven for an additional 30 seconds to a minute and cool off before enjoying.

Recipe courtesy of Sally’s Baking Recipes. www.sallysbakingaddiction.com. Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.