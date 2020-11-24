Spice up your holiday with this Mexican tradition

It’s cold outside, there’s a blanket of snow over your car and you’ve nothing to do but keep warm – what better excuse to crank up the oven?

Dublin kitchens are packed with diversity, with families from all backgrounds baking sweet treats for the holidays. While some of us are used to sugar cookies, Christmas ham and sweet potatoes, others are preparing tamales, ensalada de Nochebuena and bunuelos.

Here is a recipe from sisters Sonia, Esme and Olivia Flores, chefs and owners of Taco Mania Food Truck. While they park their truck at 4887 Sawmill Rd., the sisters’ hometown is Pachuca, Hidalgo.

The Flores sisters come from a big family, so they cook a lot of traditional Mexican food for Christmas such as tamales, chalupas, pambazo and ponche pinata. And a popular holiday dessert is apple salad, which is made up of apple, pineapple, nuts and sour cream.

Tostadas de tinga and morelinas

4 Tbsp. olive oil

2 large onion, sliced

5 Roma tomatoes

1 small can of chipotle peppers

2 tsp. salt

3 chicken breasts

Optional

Avocado

Shredded lettuce

Crumbled cheese of choice

Place chicken in a large pot of water over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper as desired.

Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to medium. Let simmer until chicken is cooked through, 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest for 10 minutes before shredding.

Slice onions and chop tomatoes before sautéing in olive oil until golden brown.

Serve on a tortilla, crispy or soft.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.