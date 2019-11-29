Smart911 | A New Tool for Safety

× Expand Photo: Robb McCormick Photography - https://www.robbmccormick.com

One of a dispatcher’s biggest challenges is an open line 9-1-1 call.

“Someone having a cardiac event may only be able to dial the phone, but not be able to talk to the dispatcher,” says Dublin Police Technical Services Bureau Director Jay Somerville. “If that person has a Smart911 profile that includes information that they are a cardiac patient, dispatchers can send a more appropriate response. That response will include a medic unit instead of just the two police officers sent to investigate a regular open line call. ”

Somerville has more than 33 years of service in public safety and over 27 years’ experience working for the City of Dublin. Starting his career just as 9-1-1 service began in Ohio, he has held the positions of dispatcher, communications training officer, shift supervisor and director. He has also traveled nationwide, providing instruction and certification for trainers, supervisors and managers of 9-1-1 dispatch centers. He has a Smart911 profile. He is ready for Dublin residents to join him and sign up for one, too.

Smart911 is a free, nationwide digital service that allows individuals and families to create a safety profile online. Your profile provides key information to communications technicians at the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center (NRECC) and other participating 9-1-1 centers across the country any time you dial 9-1-1 from a registered phone.

Completely secure and private, residents control what information they want 9-1-1 and first responders to have in an emergency. The information you include in your safety profile enables dispatchers to coordinate a more effective emergency response by law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.

“Smart911 changes the pattern of the call,” Somerville says. “When every second counts, access to information is key and can have a direct impact on the outcome of an emergency.”

Knowing about health or mobility issues for you and your family at the time of your call can help responders better prepare what they will need at the scene to assist you.

When people create their profiles at Smart911.com, they can enter medical history and medications, emergency contacts, their car’s make and model, and the names and even photos of people and pets in the household. They can include instructions about how to find and quickly access their homes or workplaces in case of emergency.

nformation is not searchable by dispatchers. It is only available when you dial 9-1-1 from a phone number registered with your profile.

“One of the great things about Smart911 is you don’t have to live in Dublin to sign up,” says Somerville. “No matter where you live, if you are in another state, city or town that has Smart911, your profile will show up at that dispatch center if you call 9-1-1 with your registered phone. It just matters where the call is answered.”

Smart911 is designed to allow you and your family to share important details instantly with first responders when an emergency arises. For example, if a child goes missing, emergency personnel has access to a photo of your child, or if you are in a car accident, responders have access to your emergency contacts. Your profile provides information when seconds count.

“You call 9-1-1, and we are going to come,” says Somerville. “One way or another, we’re coming. However, wouldn’t it be so much better to have the most information possible and come with the appropriate response?”

Head to Smart911.com to create a profile or download the Smart911 app on the Apple Store or Google Play today.

Melanie Amato is a public information officer for the City of Dublin.