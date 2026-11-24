When most people think of a city's infrastructure, they picture roads, bridges, water lines and parks. Those are the basics that keep daily life running. But there is another kind of infrastructure that is just as important: The shared experiences that connect people to their city and to each other.

This is where public art plays a role – a space the Dublin Arts Council has been working in for decades.

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Thriving communities invest in the arts

The arts help people feel connected, invested and proud to be part of their city. Public art helps shape a city’s identity and brings people together. It shows both residents and visitors what matters to the community. It can turn an ordinary walk into a discovery and make a destination memorable.

“When we collectively invest in public art, we're investing in the character of a place, in the experiences people have there, and in the stories we want our community to carry forward,” says Merijn Van der Heijden, executive director of Dublin Arts Council.

A legacy of art in public places

Expand Dublin Arts Council Field of Corn (with Osage Orange Trees)

Dublin’s Art in Public Places program is a 40-year partnership between the City of Dublin and the Dublin Arts Council. Its mission is simple: to enrich public spaces and strengthen community connections through art.

The program started with Leatherlips (1990), a limestone sculpture that honors a Wyandot leader with strong ties to the area. In 1994, the Dublin Arts Council commissioned the now-famous Field of Corn (with Osage Orange Trees), which features 109 concrete ears of corn as a tribute to Dublin’s farming history. In 2021, Dublin created its first Public Art Master Plan to guide future growth, and become a road map to best practices in public art.

Today, the collection has more than 60 permanent, temporary and interactive works by artists from across the country and around the world. The projects range from large landmarks to smaller experiences such as Riverboxes™, which are artist-made containers inspired by geocaching and local waterways.

All of these works show the Dublin Arts Council’s dedication to accessibility, education and creative engagement.

Public art makes community

Expand Dublin Arts Council S/WING

Public art does more than transform a space. It’s a shared community resource that creates opportunities for discovery, connection, belonging and civic pride.

In 2026, Dublin Arts Council brought people together through public art, from the dedication of S/WING and the ongoing discovery of Riverboxes™ to Public Art Speaks: After Hours, which invited community members to explore art, share a meal and see Dublin through fresh perspectives. The Council is also building on Dublin’s history and creative spirit through new and upcoming artist-led programming at its historic log cabin.

What your support makes possible

Connection: Art creates shared experiences and gives us new ways to engage with our surroundings and one another.

Art creates shared experiences and gives us new ways to engage with our surroundings and one another. Discovery: From landmark sculptures to unexpected encounters along our waterways, public art invites curiosity and new perspectives.

From landmark sculptures to unexpected encounters along our waterways, public art invites curiosity and new perspectives. Belonging: Art reflects our stories, celebrates our identities and helps make Dublin a place where people feel connected, seen and heard.

Art reflects our stories, celebrates our identities and helps make Dublin a place where people feel connected, seen and heard. A Lasting Legacy: Your support helps support artists and create meaningful experiences for future generations.

Why your support matters

A strong community is built on shared experiences, creativity and connection. Your gift helps make those experiences possible and keeps public art an accessible, lasting part of everyday life in Dublin.

Public art makes community. Community makes public art. Give today at www.dublinarts.org/give.

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Strategy at Dublin Arts Council.