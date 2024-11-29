Seasonal Sips

Once you feel that brisk breeze and smell the earthy scent of fallen leaves, you know it’s time for holiday-themed drinks. Dublin has a wide selection of coffee shops and cocktail bars to quench your warm or cold winter drink needs.

Check out what made our short list:

Morning Brews

Sweetwaters – Cinnamon spice tea

With a location on either side of the Scioto River, Sweetwaters provides virtually everything you could need from a café, with a vast variety of hot and cold drinks, pastries, desserts and more. The Cinnamon spice tea is a black tea made with cinnamon, orange peels and cloves, tasting mildly of apple and pumpkin. This caffeinated drink gives you the kick you need to start your day while reminding you of the changing seasons.

Dell’s Ice Cream and Coffee – Chai latte

While you may not think of going to an ice cream store for breakfast, Dell’s has its fair share of hot and cold drinks to enjoy. The chai latte is a textbook example of a chai with a smooth and milky base with plenty of spices such as cardamom and cinnamon that linger after each sip.

Afternoon Pick Up

Winans Coffee and Chocolate – Hot chocolate

If you stop in to get some holiday treats, be sure to warm yourself up with a Winans hot chocolate. Made from its signature chocolate, the drink has the perfect balance of sweetness while maintaining a silky and rich taste. Should you choose to top it with whipped cream, not only are you adding to the flavors, you’ll also leave with a stylish white mustache.

Evening Wind Downs

Getaway Brewing Co. – Ash Cave Schwarzbier

Now is the perfect time to swap out your summer shandy for a rich, dark lager. Getaway Brewing Co. opened its Dublin location three years ago, bringing a wide selection of beers, wines and cocktails, including the Ash Cave Schwarzbier. This lager is similar to a Guiness with its smooth yet bitter taste, leaving your palate with a bit of a smokey after taste.

The Pearl – Spiced Pear Punch

Try a great holiday cocktail at The Pearl. Made with Plantation Original Spiced Rum, the Spiced Pear Punch has a multitude of flavors that come together, tasting like spiked apple juice. Garnished with candied ginger, the drink delivers a perfect balance of spice and sweetness with every sip.