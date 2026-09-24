Seasonal sips around Dublin

Expand Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

As the greens of summer transform into the reds and golds of autumn, our daily rituals shift with the seasons. We trade our breezy linen shirts for chunky knit sweaters, flimsy flip-flops for sturdy leather boots and sun-drenched pool parties for rowdy tailgates. Yet the most unmistakable shift happens in our senses.

Autumn is a season you can eat and drink your way through, bringing with it the ability to trigger a deep sense of comfort with the simple aromas of cinnamon, nutmeg and roasted pecans. Welcome to the ultimate guide to capturing coziness by the cup.

Our sense of smell is hardwired directly into the brain’s emotional and memory centers, meaning that familiar smells such as fall scents can act as a fast-track to nostalgia, and feelings of comfort and home. Whether discovered at a roadside orchard, bought at a bustling cafe or simmered slowly on your stove, fall is defined by what we pour.

On a crisp, fall day, head over to Jacquemin Farms in Plain City for a required autumn pilgrimage. The vibrant orange pumpkins and squash, colorful mums, artisanal jams and glossy caramel apples are a must. The real magic happens in its scratch bakery with the signature donuts it started making 14 years ago. Dublin resident, Katie Rich, suggests pairing a fresh cinnamon donut with Jacquemin’s frosty apple cider slushie for a legendary fall treat combo.

The urban landscape of Bridge Park has its own brand of seasonal warmth at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, under the new ownership of Dublin locals, Melissa and Steve Paull. Their spectacular, handcrafted fall menu is designed to celebrate the season with a tapestry of flavors. Leading the autumn lineup is the Great Pumpkin Latte, blending espresso with brown sugar cinnamon and pumpkin pie sauce. The Pumpkin Chai Latte, served hot or iced, adds the richness of pumpkin pie sauce to the classic chai. For a decadent treat, opt for the Spiced Caramel Apple, made with Ghirardelli caramel sauce, chai spiced cider and whipped cream, or the Pumpkin Pie Dreamy, with 18-hour cold brew, pumpkin pie sauce and heavy whipping cream.

The Paulls are also buying new ovens so they can offer Danishes as well as fresh and hot biscuit, bagel and croissant sandwiches.

“We want our guests to cozy up and recharge at Sweetwaters, enjoy our vast menu, hold meetings and reserve our community table for their events, classes and gatherings,” says Melissa.

When the cool winds are blowing and your fluffy blanket is calling, nothing beats the aromatic blend of fresh local cider, cinnamon sticks, whole cloves and bright orange slices simmering in your own kitchen. For many years in Coventry Woods, the neighbors set up tables in our cul-de-sac with candy-filled trick-or-treat buckets, appetizers, snacks and beverages. A favorite memory is Nancy Knisley bringing out her slow cooker of apple cider and running extension cords across multiple lawns to keep our pumpkin lights shining and our drinks toasty warm.

Dubliner Nicole Lietz also ensures her home is the coziest stop on the block. Every year for trick-or-treat night, she keeps two large thermoses on hand for navigating the chilly fall evening. If parents prefer an adult-only version, they can add a splash of smooth bourbon or spiced rum for a tummy-warming nightcap.

Whether you are treating yourself to an artisanal pumpkin latte to power through your morning, biting into a warm donut paired with a frosty farm slushie or sharing a thermos of homemade cider with your neighbors, every cup is a celebration of community, nostalgia and comfort.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer who has lived in Dublin for 27 years. You can find her on the pickleball court, in the yoga studio or on an airplane to international destinations. Contact her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.