Retired FBI agent dedicates time to sharing his knowledge

Originally from Alliance, Harry Trombitas never planned on becoming an FBI agent.

Over the course of almost 30 years with the FBI, Harry has been dedicated to sharing his experience and knowledge with the world. He has done everything from lecture classes at The Ohio State University and writing books to helping as a security consultant.

Trail to the FBI

Expand Ray LaVoie

Harry started college at OSU as a pre-med student, but decided to switch after discovering his passion for criminal justice while working a security position with the campus police department. In 1978, he graduated from OSU with a degree in criminal justice.

After graduation, he moved to Evanston, Illinois, where he served as a police officer assigned to the Northwestern University campus for two years.

Harry then moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where he was the supervisor and then the director of public safety at Creighton University. While there, he earned his master’s degree in counseling and psychology in 1982.

It was while working in the public safety office when Harry was introduced to the idea of joining the FBI.

“I kept seeing these guys come into the public safety office wearing suits,” says Harry. “I struck up a relationship with them and they said they were with the FBI. They said, ‘Have you ever thought about being an FBI agent?’”

Until then, he thought only attorneys or accountants could join. Inspired by the agents, he applied and passed the test, then headed to Quantico for training in 1983.

Case by case

Expand Ray LaVoie

Harry was a special agent with the FBI, where most of his career was in the violent crimes squad. He would investigate cases from serial murder and kidnapping to bank robberies and fugitives.

He began his FBI career in Omaha, where his first case was a serial murder. After that he transferred to St. Louis followed by New York City before settling in Columbus in 1991.

During his career he would work undercover and work on some high-profile cases such as organized crime.

When asked what was the main motivator that kept him going every day, Harry says it was helping the victims.

“They count on law enforcement to be there, to bring answers to them and to hold the bad guys accountable, something that they can’t do themselves,” says Harry. “There’s that real trust between them, the victims and their families, and law enforcement, which I always truly value. And I hope, to this day, that every victim and every family believes that we gave it our best effort and that we did our job.”

He still remains connected to some of the families he has come across during his career via Christmas cards and occasional messages.

Inside the case

Harry’s wife, Barb, encouraged him to turn his knowledge and experiences into a book.

“It felt irresponsible to me for him to take everything he knew home and not do anything with it,” says Barb. “I really pushed him because I just felt even if only our children read it, and potentially our grandchildren at some point, at least there would be a record of all that he knew.”

Harry spent four years writing, creating a manuscript filled with 269,000 words. After speaking with publishers, he decided to break it into a four-book series called The Dark Places Series: My Life as an FBI Special Agent.

His books take an approach different than many true-crime stories, as they focus more on the behind-the-scenes work.

“I hope that when people read the books that they understand what went into the investigation,” says Harry. “What it was like to actually work the case, day to day. The interaction with the investigators, the interaction with the families and the victims.”

Along with his books, Harry hosts a podcast called “Off the Record: An FBI Agent’s Perspective.”

× Expand Harry Trombitas

Expand Ray LaVoie

Past the Bureau

After retiring from the FBI in 2012, Harry worked for OhioHealth as the system vice president of security operations before stepping into the world of security consulting where he worked with banks and other organizations.

“Because of his experience, he thinks very differently than you and I do. When he walks into a space, he looks at what’s safe,” says Barb. “He is always watching or thinking about someone he sees, somebody who does a particular action, how they move, what they’re doing. (Things) that I would never notice.”

Harry continues to serve on the Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee, a role he was appointed to by former Ohio Governor Bob Taft in 2002.

Harry volunteers at his church, Northwest Presbyterian Church, as head of security.

Harry has also been a security consultant at Ability Matters, where Barb works. With his background, Barb says he was able to help ensure a safe environment for both clients and staff.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.