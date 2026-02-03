What responsible bird feeding looks like in Dublin

Expand City of Dublin

During the winter, backyard birds can bring life to cold mornings; with flashes of red cardinals, flocks of bright finches and glimpses of cobalt blue jays contrasting perfectly against the sparkling snow. Wintertime is also when birds need help as temperatures drop and food becomes scarce.

In Dublin, backyard bird feeding is encouraged – as long as it’s done the right way. City of Dublin Nature Education Coordinator Barbara Ray helps residents understand how to responsibly support local wildlife without disrupting nature’s balance.

Backyard balance

Unlike other wildlife, bird feeding is encouraged by the City because it supports songbird species that face unique challenges without creating the same risks associated with feeding larger animals.

According to Ray, those risks include learned dependency, habituation and food aggression, as well as an increased chance of accelerated population growth, damage to landscaping and conflict with pets and people.

To mitigate those unintended consequences and keep both animals and residents safe, the City of Dublin has an Outdoor Feed Ordinance in place prohibiting the feeding of wildlife such as deer, geese, raccoons, squirrels and more. However, songbirds and other small, native backyard birds are the exception.

“If there’s food, (wildlife) will keep coming back,” says Ray. “But we want them to stay aloof and wild the way they normally behave… Now, birds, they have a bunch of pressures.”

Responsible bird feeding

There are several factors involved in feeding birds responsibly. Ray emphasizes one of the most important steps is to do so without creating an all-you-can-eat buffet for every other animal in the neighborhood.

“Feeders should be high enough that deer can’t reach them,” Ray says. “We also encourage cleaning up underneath the feeders on a regular basis so wildlife doesn’t learn to come there every day.”

Alongside keeping the feeder area tidy – which can be made easier using a seed-catching tray – Ray recommends feeders that prevent spillage, such as tube feeders, hopper feeders and even sock feeders for finches.

What goes into the feeder matters just as much. Black oil sunflower seeds, safflower seeds and suet cakes work best year-round, as they are high-energy options and less messy, while striped sunflower seed is another great option during snowy months. On the other hand, corn feed should be avoided.

Equally important is portion size. An additional way to prevent spillage, no more than half-a-days’ worth to one-days’ worth of food should be put out at once.

“Birds have a feeding cycle that’s usually in the morning, and by afternoon… they go back into shelter for the night,” says Ray. “And, if you’re just putting out enough seed that they finish up in half a day, you don’t really have that wastage on the ground.”

Most crucial for birds during freezing weather is water. Ray encourages setting out water in a heated bowl, preferably in an insulated, sheltered area such as among shrubs.

Lastly, keeping feeders clean and monitoring for any signs of disease among visiting birds is also essential.

“If birds are getting sick at their feeder, we ask people to take it down for several weeks, clean it and let the birds disperse… because disease can pass on easily from bird to bird,” Ray says.

Feeders can be cleaned with hot, soapy water and disinfected with a 10-percent bleach or vinegar solution. Even without signs of disease, feeders should be regularly cleaned every one to two weeks.

Stewardship starts at home

Responsible bird feeding fits into Dublin’s broader approach to wildlife conservation, environmental health and public safety because what happens in one backyard doesn’t just stay there – in a shared environment, what you do on your property matters, says Ray.

From disease prevention to neighborhood harmony, how residents interact with wildlife plays a large role in maintaining the balance that allows both people and animals to thrive in an urban environment.

“Urban cities are havens for wildlife (but) we should observe wildlife from a distance doing its natural thing,” Ray says.

As a Certified Wildlife Habitat Community of 25 years, Dublin takes pride in investing in nature-based solutions and education for residents of all ages – from maintaining its expansive green spaces, to supporting schoolyard habitats, to offering free educational courses, resources and more.

For more information, visit the City’s Nature Education webpage and YouTube series with Ray, or the National Audubon Society or National Wildlife Federation websites.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.