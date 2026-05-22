Residents utilize Dublin’s expansive bike trails and look forward to updates

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Dublin has cultivated a lively atmosphere since its establishment as a village in 1881, and its population has seen rapid growth. From bike paths to community festivals, the City has capitalized on its surrounding nature and connected community to provide residents with a welcoming home.

With an emphasis on sustainable transportation, Dublin’s Transportation & Mobility team has assisted in making the city more bikeable. With more than 150 miles of bike paths, trails and on-road routes, Dublin ensures its residents can commute across their community sustainably.

Since 2016, Dublin has held a standard of excellence for its biking trails. Promoted from Bronze to Silver by the League of American Bicyclists in 2022, Dublin’s bike paths are constantly growing.

Key trails

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Glacier Ridge Metro Park

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Combining neighborhoods with more than 6.5 miles of dedicated biking trails, Glacier Ridge Metro Park provides cyclists with a variety of bike paths to choose from.

The Marsh Hawk, Ironweed and Bluestem Trails are some of Glacier Ridge’s most accessible trails, with fully paved and bicycle-friendly pathways. The Marsh Hawk Trail includes 3.7 miles of biking trails, with views of wetlands, prairies and woods. The shorter Ironweed Trail also runs through the woods, spanning 2.8 miles.

If you’re looking for something a bit more strenuous, check out the Bluestem Trail, a 0.6-mile loop that goes around a 3-acre challenge course. The course provides access to the park’s obstacle course, activities for kids and fitness equipment.

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Donegal Cliffs

Facing the Scioto River, Donegal Cliffs provides bikers with scenic views and plenty of shade. Residents can enjoy the variety of trees and local fauna the park offers, making the Cliffs a colorful sight to cycle through in the fall. Visitors should remember that not all trails are paved, however, as some consist of gravel.

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Amberleigh Park

Amberleigh Park’s 0.75-mile paved bike trail is a bridge between Amberleigh Community and the rest of Scioto Park. The trails provide easy access for cyclists to connect to the 6.1-mile Heritage Rail Trail and the rest of Dublin’s bike paths that run alongside the Scioto River.

Other popular trails include the Red Trabue Trail, Indian Run Trail and paths around Coffman Park.

All hands on deck

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One of the City’s latest projects with the bike trails is known as the Signature Trail. Civil engineer and member of Dublin’s Transportation & Mobility team Cameron Burrell says it is similar to a destination trail – connecting neighborhoods to parks and widened paved paths with room for strollers and several cyclists to ride next to each other.

The trail experience will be 17 to 35 feet wide and is expected to span all of Dublin east to west, working its way from Darree fields to Sawmill Road hitting key destinations along the way. The project will unfold over many years, reflecting its scale and complexity. Burrell says the extended timeline recognizes the realities of implementing a long-term community vision.

While creating this trail, Burrell says his team is working to make sure all decisions come back to what they call the five E’s: Engineering, Education, Encouragement, Enforcement and Evaluation.

Burrell says these principles help him remember the impact of the project and why he wants to give back to his community.

“No matter their ability, the goal is that everyone can use the trails and not have to drive,” Burrell says.

To ensure Dublin residents can benefit from the bike paths safely, Burrell says the City is always educating and empowering cyclists by creating handouts, sharing information at public meetings, and through regular community engagement.

“This is about more than just building paths,” Burrell says. “It’s about creating a connected network that supports safe, convenient travel while enhancing recreation and quality of life. These investments strengthen how people move through the community and make Dublin a more attractive place to live.”

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Sandhya Kannan is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.