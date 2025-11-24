Resident dedicates life to helping others through work and service

Sara Harrison-Mills, born and raised in Michigan, originally didn’t see herself in the career of social work.

Through community service as a child and studying abroad, Harrison-Mills discovered a curiosity about other people and cultures, which led her to more than 20 years of work in the field of mental health.

Harrison-Mills has been in Ohio for the past 15 years, spending that time helping her community through her work in nonprofits.

Lifelong learner

During her senior year of high school, Harrison-Mills chose to study abroad in Chile.

“Even as a high school student, I was fascinated by cultures and relationships and how environments shaped our mental and emotional well-being,” says Harrison-Mills. “I think that’s what piqued my interest in pursuing a career in mental health.”

Her time abroad inspired her to attend the University of Michigan, where she had the opportunity to study in Spain her junior year.

She earned a double major in Anthropology and Hispanic Studies, and before pursuing her master’s degree, Harrison-Mills worked at several medical offices as an assistant and front desk worker. Through those experiences, she became familiar with the field of social work and how it can help people.

“When I saw the impact of support and empathy and getting access to care, and how that could change someone’s trajectory. I think that my passion has only grown stronger as I’ve seen the real and lasting differences this work has on people’s lives,” says Harrison-Mills.

Harrison-Mills says these experiences led her to earn a master’s degree in Social Work, also from the University of Michigan, so she too could help others.

Career in mental health

In 2011, Harrison-Mills started at the non-profit mental health organization Syntero, known as Dublin Counseling Center at the time, as a part-time outpatient therapist.

She was later promoted to the child and family services program coordinator and then to the director of youth and prevention programs, where she was able to help build Syntero’s school-based programs and help expand its youth services.

“So many times people will come up to me and say, ‘Your agency saved my child’s life,’ or ‘You made an incredible difference in my loved one’s life.’ I hear all of these stories of the impact we’ve had,” says Harrison-Mills. “That is what keeps me going.”

Over the years, she has continued to take on leadership roles within Syntero. After her time leading the children’s programs, she became the director of clinical operations, then the Chief Clinical Officer and most recently to the chief executive officer (CEO) in August 2024.

Although she doesn’t directly provide services anymore to clients in her current role, she still wants to have an impact on them.

“I think staying connected to clinical work was always something that I valued and appreciated,” says Harrison-Mills. “I miss it, but I also recognize that there are ways for me to continue to have benefits on all of our clients, so that my impact can still be just as powerful.”

Now as CEO, she is passionate about encouraging many community partnerships that help the Dublin community thrive such as school-based mental health services and mental health services for first responders.

Service above self

From an early age, she has always been passionate about helping others.

Growing up, she was active in her church youth group, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and helping at the local food pantry.

Today, Harrison-Mills continues to give back to her community with her career as well as through her membership with the Dublin A.M. Rotary, which she joined last year.

Although she’s still a new member and hasn’t had a chance to lead her own project yet, she is an active part of the Rotary's literacy committee and eager to continue helping with other projects.

“The literacy committee really stuck out to me because reading is such a passion of mine,” says Harrison-Mills. “I think it’s important to give back to the community and that all the children in our community have access to (books).”

The committee’s mission is to promote access to books and other educational resources throughout the Dublin community.

× Expand Harrison-Mills with her husband Randy, and two daughters Auden and Mya

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.