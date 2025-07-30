Reggae, Americana, art and more at this year's beloved concert series

Expand Dublin Arts Council

There’s no better way to wind down your weekend than with live music, good company and scenic river views. Dublin Arts Council invites you to Sundays at Scioto, a beloved tradition since 1983, that brings the community together with music and nature.

This free concert series runs every Sunday evening from Sept. 15-Oct. 5, in Scioto Park’s newly renovated outdoor amphitheater, which is now equipped with new composite material decking for easier maintenance and a new shade canopy for artist comfort and added flexibility for less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Also new this year is the addition of a community art-making table led by local artist Bryan Moss. Moss, a Columbus-based muralist, painter and illustrator, has worked as a professional artist, educator and creative director in the area for the past 20 years. His work was showcased at a Public Art Speaks event last summer, and he has created illustrations of public art that have been displayed in the Dublin Art Council’s Art in Public Places collection.

Arrive early to explore all that Scioto Park has to offer. From the iconic “Leatherlips” public artwork to hidden geocaching-inspired RiverboxesTM. Different food trucks will be serving up delicious bites each night and art-making will also be onsite before and during each concert. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, get comfortable and enjoy the show.

Parking and accessibility

Parking is free of charge. The City of Dublin staff will assist with parking on the park’s sled hill. It is important to arrive early as the park will close when it is at capacity. Overflow parking is a short walk away at Thaddeus Kosciuszko Park (4444 Hard Rd., 0.3 miles away at the intersection of Hard Rd. and Riverside Dr.) with police-assisted pedestrian crossing. There is no parking along Riverside Drive; vehicles parked there will be towed.

Accessible parking and restrooms are available, and the park offers a relatively flat lawn near the stage and an accessible sidewalk along the south side.

Gratitude to our sponsors

The Dublin Arts Council’s Sundays at Scioto concert series is free to the community, thanks to generous support from the City of Dublin, Ohio Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, along with several corporate sponsors including Columbus Financial Concepts, Crawford Hoying, Fifth Third Bank, Hidaka USA, Honda Marysville, IGS Energy, Keenan Agency and Renewal by Andersen. Special thanks to our media partners: ABC6, CityScene Media Group/Dublin Life Magazine, 614 Media and WCBE Radio.

Need help accessing the venue? Contact Dublin Arts Council at 614-889-7444 (Tuesday-Friday before each concert), or look for staff at the Arts Council tent near the stage.

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing at Dublin Arts Council. Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.