Recent kitchen remodel creates a vibrant atmosphere

Though the old adage “home is where the heart is” may be played out, it’s hard to deny its truth. The saying inspired Dublin residents Denise and John Halsted to embark on a spectacular home renovation project, resulting in a fully refurbished kitchen.

After living in Dublin for a few years, the two sought a way to transform Denise’s home into a living space that reflected them both.

“We were gonna make my house our house,” Halsted says.

The Halsteds turned to Dave Fox Design to help them apply their newlywed bliss to the perfect kitchen renovation. Dave Fox paired the couple with a designer, and together, they worked through each step of the renovation process. The partnership between the designer and homeowners was essential to the project’s success.

“They paired us with the perfect person who just got our taste,” Halsted says. “She gave us a true opinion but also understood what we were looking for.”

Spacious new kitchen

Above all, they wanted a lighter and more spacious home. The kitchen was central to that goal, and the first step to creating a more inviting atmosphere was for the design team to work with the

Halsteds on a new color scheme.

“We knew we wanted to do white,” Halsted says. “Our inspiration was Restoration Hardware.”

With this vision in mind, contractors went to work replacing the cabinets and countertops. The original kitchen featured stained cabinets paired with dark countertops, which made the room feel dim and moody.

Dave Fox brought in bright white cabinets matched with a glistening quartzite countertop. This natural stone island top is complemented by beautiful light walls that surround the centerpiece, transforming the kitchen from night into day.

Along with brightening the space, the kitchen was in need of an airier ambience. The rehabilitated ceiling was a key factor in this objective. Designers constructed a beautiful coffered ceiling to open up the space, then made it the statement piece by painting it a darkened hue.

Dave Fox Design consultant Gregg Stadwick attributes the ceiling’s charm to the chemistry between the team and the homeowners.

“We just reviewed several different design options as far as the pattern of the coffers,” Stadwick says. “We decided to keep things as open as possible while keeping things as symmetrical as possible as well.”

Although the ceilings were previously high in the kitchen, this adjustment allows for more storage space. Additionally, the gray hue creates a striking contrast to the light countertops and cabinets.

“It’s so dramatic,” Halsted says. “It’s truly one of our favorite things that we did.”

Joining the ceilings and even further illuminating the atmosphere are prominent intricate light fixtures. These installations double as both subtle decorations and tools for bringing together the contrasting colors of the ceiling and bright space surrounding it.

Perhaps less noticeable but just as important are the kitchen’s new cutting-edge appliances. Though these additions may not be as eye-catching as the phenomenal ceiling or lustrous

quartzite counters, their utility is unmatched.

“I didn’t think I could love an oven as much as I do,” Halsted says.

Bathroom upgrades and more

Dave Fox got to work in the master bathroom, too. The new bathroom boasts beautiful marble tile in the shower and mirrors the light new color scheme from the kitchen.

“We completely gutted the master bath,” Halsted says. “(It’s) a space I absolutely love.”

In the wake of the successful kitchen and bathroom renovations, the Halsteds plan to continue building their perfect living space including reimagining the powder room.

And though the renovations have exceeded expectations, Halsted’s favorite piece is less about what the renovations look like and more about what they represent.

“Honestly, (it’s) that we did it together,” Halsted says. “Me and my husband created something, with the help of Dave Fox, that was ours, and it feels like ours.”

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.