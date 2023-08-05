Planning the perfect picnic for Sundays at Scioto

Outdoor concerts are a great way to enjoy the beautiful summer and early fall weather, and the Dublin Arts Council once again invites you to bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes to Scioto Park for the Sundays at Scioto concert series.

Every Sunday from Aug. 27 to Oct. 8, live performances from a variety of local and regional bands will take the amphitheater stage, appealing to audiences with music from a wide variety of decades and genres.

Snacks, beverages and picnics are encouraged, but finding the perfect foods to bring on a hot summer day can be tricky, especially when you’re surrounded by others who want to enjoy their time, too. To help decide what to bring, here are a few picnic problems to avoid when watching the performances.

Safety first

Although meat can make a picnic meal more filling and apple slices are a healthy snack for all ages, things get dicey when you have to travel with utensils.

Not only is using forks and knives difficult on a blanket or paper plate, they can be dangerous when used in a crowded setting, so it’s best to either leave them behind or prepare your food before leaving the house.

Don’t mess around

Sloppy Joes, tacos, ice cream and chocolate all sound like great outdoor foods, but they also can be quite messy. Whether they melt, crumble, break or spill, try to avoid dishes that can require a hefty cleanup for yourself and your picnic neighbors, or leave you with stains on your Sunday best.

Dishes that leave crumbs or have a high amount of sugar can attract insects, so think twice before you pack the popsicles or soda as it could attract bees and ants to those around you.

Sandwiches, water, fresh fruits and vegetables and easy-to-package baked goods all make

fantastic picnic items that won’t require a package of napkins to clean yourself or your family up.

Summer spoils

The summer heat can ruin perfectly good dishes quickly, even if they’re stored in a cooler. Mayonnaise-based dishes, for example, can quickly go bad in a hot picnic setting and can even become unhealthy to eat if left in the heat too long.

Make sure to bring food that is safe to eat if left outside for a while, and pack a small cooler for drinks and other dishes that you want to keep out of the sun.

Tricky transportation

Between your home, the road, the park and your seat, picnic food travels quite far, and it has a lot of time to be jostled around in its container. Whether it’s a banana that gets smashed in the basket or a PB&J that gets soggy in the car, make sure to pick foods that can survive the journey.

Pre-sliced fruits like oranges and watermelon or various salads packaged in containers will do nicely when making the trip and can add a summer flair to any outdoor concert.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Summer Strawberry Cookies

½ cup (4 oz.) softened, unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

¼ tsp. almond extract

½ tsp. grated orange or lemon zest

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup super-fine almond flour

½ cup uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

¾ cup finely chopped fresh strawberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Beat butter and sugar in a bowl until combined. Add vanilla extract, almond extract, orange zest and egg. Beat until combined

In a separate bowl, add all-purpose flour, almond flour, oats, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Whisk together and add to sugar mixture before beating until combined. Slowly stir in strawberries.

Scoop 12 dough balls onto each baking sheet. Leave two inches between cookies. Bake in two batches for 12 to 15 minutes until edges are slightly brown and set.