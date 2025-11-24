Patience and empathy rekindle the spirit of giving

Expand Sara O'Malley L to R: Mackenzie O'Malley, Taylor Prusinski (Director of THREE Women's Respite Center), Addi Ratcliff and Madison O'Malley

This is the time of year when we find ourselves with seemingly endless to-do lists, full social schedules for kids and adults, increased traffic on our usual routes and people short on patience. Imagine if we could change our perspective instead and give grace to others. We could not only brighten the world around us, but also brighten the world within us.

On a recent flight to Boston, I found myself sitting in front of a father with two young children. Before takeoff, the 4-year-old began kicking and hanging on my seat. I turned around and politely asked the dad to figure something out for the two-hour flight.

Unfortunately, the activity continued and my frustration increased. Suddenly, the father tapped my shoulder and handed me an airplane bottle of vodka and an orange juice.

“I’m a single dad doing my best,” he said. “Thank you for your patience.”

That small gesture and moment of acknowledgement completely changed my mood. The irritation melted into understanding and we continued talking about how an act of kindness can change how we see each other and ourselves.

Fast forward to my next flight when I was traveling with my 85-year-old mother who walks with a cane. We were slowly making our way from the plane and up the jetway and I was aware that we were holding up several passengers.

I offered to step aside with my mom and let people pass but the man behind us said, “That’s OK, take your time. We will all be in that situation someday.”

I am not alone in these experiences either.

Dublin resident Mary Frederich had a different moment of perspective when she was out to dinner one evening.

A family of five came in and the teenagers were laughing and really engaged with one another instead of on their phones. She said that it was so fun to watch them enjoy their time together that she decided to call over their server, pay their bill and write them a note about being such a great family.

“It makes me smile to think how surprised they must have been,” Frederich says.

Sara O’Malley was in a stressful work situation last year and realized that the only way to change her perspective was to lean on her faith and refresh others.

She focused on collecting hundreds, possibly thousands of articles of clothing for Compassion Outreach Ministries of Ohio. The ministry serves women who have nothing but what they can carry and go to the house for a shower, warm meal and clean set of clothes. O’Malley and the community joined forces again this year and added a collection of winter coats.

“The experience shifted my focus from frustration to gratitude,” says O’Malley.

For Beth LeCorne’s 60th birthday, she sent $60 to 60 friends along with a letter explaining that she wanted them to pay it forward with the money. She also included a self-addressed postcard and asked that they let her know how they chose to help someone out. Many friends doubled or tripled the amount before choosing their cause.

LeCorne’s son researched ‘how to do the most good for the most people’ and donated toward malaria nets to save lives in Africa. Her parents helped a family at church start a fund to take their three girls to Korea where their mom was from.

“I got the most incredible gift by hearing about all the wonderful things people did,” says LeCorne.

Not every act has to be grand. Sometimes a simple smile, greeting or gesture is all it takes.

Peggy Davis recommends giving your second-hand furniture to families in need instead of throwing the items away.

Janet Joos suggests looking for someone to hand over your cart to at Aldi.

Becky Atcheson puts bags of chocolates together and hands them out to servers, cashiers and others during December.

“You never know who needs a little light that day, and it lifts my spirits as well,” says Atcheson.

Colleen D’Angelo is a Dublin Life columnist and freelance writer who has lived in Dublin for 27 years. You can find her on the pickleball court, in the yoga studio or an airplane to international destinations. Contact her at colleendangelo1@gmail.com.