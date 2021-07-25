Parade of Homes returns to Dublin with new format

New this year: the Parade of Homes is coming to you! The annual BIA Parade is back with a new format after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19.

Presented by the BIA of Central Ohio, the new format offers more homes to tour in more communities than ever before. And, for the first time, homes in a variety of price points, sizes and styles will be available to explore – at no charge.

Rather than one street featuring newly constructed houses in a designated development, the new plan showcases homes throughout central Ohio, along with a user-friendly digital component available before, during and after the Parade.

“For nearly 70 years the Parade of Homes has been the cornerstone event of central Ohio’s homebuilding community. The new format connects more homebuyers with builders and associates spotlighting the best design and new trends in the industry,” says John Melchi, executive director of the BIA of Central Ohio.

Create your own tours based on convenient times, neighbor- hood, school district, price, square footage, builder and more. There are nearly 60 new construction homes, 20 builders, dream homes (valued $1,000,000+) and feature developments included.

This isn't the first time the BIA Parade of Homes has come to a Dublin neighbor- hood. The first Parade in Dublin was in 1974 in The Glen, followed in 1986 by Earlington Village and 1988 by Hawks Nest. Since 2000 the Parade has featured Tartan Ridge twice (2000, 2009), Ballantrae (2002), Jerome Village (2013) and, most recently, Eversole Run in Jerome Village in 2018.

The Dublin entries include single-family homes and condominium options. Additionally, one of the Dream Homes is located a short drive away in Plain City. There is a minimal fee to tour the Dream Homes. Check the BIA Parade website, www.biaparade.com, for specifics.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Dublin Life Magazine, partnered with the BIA to produce the Official Event Guide for the 2021 Parade. Event Guides are available at Parade homes and a digital version with all tour home addresses and details can be accessed on www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The Parade spans three weekends, Thursday through Sunday, beginning Sept. 23. Plan a day, or two or three, to explore your community and others throughout central Ohio. Be inspired!

Kathy Gill is the president/CEO of CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at kgill@cityscenemediagroup.com.