Outdoor activities for all this summer

Combining art and nature offers unique benefits that enhance well-being, creativity and a deeper connection to the world around us. Whether you’re seeking adventure, inspiration or just a reason to spend more time outdoors this summer, these free family-friendly activities will appeal to your inner artist and nature lover alike.

Interact with Dublin’s Art in Public Places collection

Public art transforms ordinary spaces into opportunities for reflection, inspiration and conversation. This summer, explore Dublin Arts Council’s Dublin Art in Public Places collection through the Art in Public Places Mobile Pass, developed in partnership with Visit Dublin Ohio.

Explore 12 curated public art installations - Located in Dublin's 1,000-plus acres of scenic parks.

Hear directly from the artists - Learn about the creative process, materials and ideas behind each art installation.

Collect a reward - Visit all 12 art installations and claim a public-art-inspired tote bag illustrated by local artist Bryan Moss – a keepsake of your adventure.

Sign up and get started by visiting dublinarts.org/artpass.

Explore and discover Riverboxes™

The Riverbox program is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines art, nature and exploration.

What are they? Riverboxes are artist-created vessels that are inspired by the hobbies of letterboxing and geocaching.

How does it work? Pick up a passport and use clues and coordinates to discover each Riverbox hidden throughout Dublin's parks and along the Scioto River.

What's inside? Each Riverbox contains an artist-made stamp, journal, historical and environmental information for visitors to discover.

How do you complete the challenge? Collect all 16 unique stamps to earn a unique artist-designed geocoin.

What is a geocoin? Made of heavy metal, this one-of-a-kind coin, which is 2" in diameter, is assigned a unique tracking ID which allows it to travel from geocache to geocache or to be passed among friends, picking up stories along the way.

Pick up a passport and uncover hidden treasures nestled in nature. Passports are available at the Dublin Visitor Center at 9 S. High St., Dublin Library at 75 N. High St. and Dublin Arts Council, at 7125 Riverside Dr., or online at dublinarts.org/riverboxes.

Be Inspired by ARTboxes

ARTboxes resemble “little libraries” designed to engage all ages in hands-on art explorations.

ARTboxes are filled with rotating seasonal art explorations - Including art supplies, book suggestions and more. The explorations are open-ended and encourage creative thinking around themes such as nature, science, art and anything that sparks creativity.

Eight ARTboxes can be found around Dublin:

Dublin Community Recreation Center at 5600 Post Rd. Scioto Park at 7377 Riverside Dr. Dublin Arts Council at 7125 Riverside Dr. Ted Kaltenbach Park and Community Center at 5985 Cara Rd. Near the Visit Dublin Ohio Visitors Center at 13 South High St. Near the Pins Mechanical in Bridge Park at 6564 Riverside Dr. Dublin History Museum at 35 South High St. M.L. Red Trabue Nature Reserve at 6500 Post Rd.

Who takes care of the ARTboxes? Dublin Arts Council has a team of dedicated volunteers, called stewards, who care for the ARTboxes.

Dublin Arts Council has a team of dedicated volunteers, called stewards, who care for the ARTboxes. What if the ARTbox is empty? ARTboxes provide about 7,500 free activities and art supplies each year. As you can imagine, it’s hard to keep up with this engagement. If you see an ARTbox empty, reach out and let the Council know. The team apologizes for any inconvenience and hopes you will check back again soon.

Find an ARTbox and start creating today.

Head outdoors and connect with nature and art

Whether you’re engaging with Dublin’s Art in Public Places collection, hunting for Riverboxes™ or creating art inspired by an ARTbox, these free experiences invite you to slow down and connect to nature through the joy of art. Share your experiences at dublinarts.org/share.

Raygan Barrett is the Director of Design & Marketing for Dublin Arts Council.