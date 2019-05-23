Our New Dublin Branch Library

To quote The Pointer Sisters, “I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it!”

The new Dublin Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is opening on June 6. It looks vastly different from the previous structure and the libraries that I grew up in, but it will still be an important place that we can call home.

A visit to the library when I was a child was akin to waltzing into an amusement park. I wanted to see and read everything and spend the entire day there. The worst part for me was that the number of books I was allowed to check out was limited. How would I decide? Back then, nothing was electronic, so you actually wrote your name in the books, brought them up to the librarian’s counter with a paper library card and she stamped the books with their due date. Summer posed a problem when we spent weeks at the New Jersey shore and the limited number of six books would never last the entire time. My world changed when the Bookmobile, a library in a truck, visited our beachy street on Wednesdays and I could pick up more reading material.

Fast forward to raising my own children who have fond memories of library story time, playing computer games and joining the Summer Reading Program. My daughter, Courtney, fell in love with fairy tales, even the Brothers Grimm stories from the 1800s. We borrowed books that told tales from around the world, like The Twelve Dancing Princesses, Rumpelstiltskin, and multiple versions of Cinderella. As the kids went through elementary and high school, we used the library for research, quiet study, and to borrow movies and music. To this day I get excited when I walk through the library doors, whether I’m there to tutor a student and help with their college applications or pick up a new book on travel, historical fiction or design.

The library helps develop the important lifelong habit of reading and the library’s model of sharing books, music and movies serves everyone. In the library, everyone can afford to read, hear or watch. We are all on equal footing.

I’m so excited about the growth of our city and finally getting a beautiful, spacious library that can serve the needs of our over 47,000 residents. Just as we all enjoy showing off our new restaurants and activities in Dublin, we will be able to cross the fantastic pedestrian bridge and walk right up to the library doors. While touring the library recently on a hard-hat tour, I truly appreciated the contemporary architecture and glass walls of windows with sunlight beaming in. You can see all of the activity up and down High Street as well as across the new bridge and river. There is also a recreated stone arch outside that represents a portion of the historic school building that once stood on the plaza grounds. It symbolizes a portal from Historic Dublin to modern day Dublin, where yesterday meets tomorrow.

The contrast in architecture reminds me of Paris and the controversy that erupted when the glass pyramid was built as the new entrance to the famous Louvre Museum. The Parisians condemned President Mitterand for hiring Chinese American I.M. Pei to construct what the New York Times referred to as an eyesore. Today, the beautiful and practical glass pyramid entrance, which brought The Louvre into modernity, is as iconic to Paris as the Eiffel Tower.

All are welcome to attend the Dublin Branch Open House on June 6, from 3:30-6 p.m., which consists of a ribbon cutting ceremony, brief remarks from library and city officials, refreshments, music, entertainment, and staff-guided tours. Be sure to pick up a commemorative library card and check out the café and community gathering space, seven study rooms, larger homework help center, and kindergarten readiness area. With over 40,000 square feet (replacing the previous 20,147) there is something for everyone, including adult career readiness and employment resources.

Now you know why I’m excited, but what do other Dublin residents think?

Jeanne Barrett is looking forward to seeing people sit outside on the new Spanish Steps, and hopes that we end up calling them our Irish Steps.

Megan Gannon and Vicki Hoitink are happy about the coffee shop inside the library and are hoping for lavender lattes.

Mary Jo DiSalvo used to take her sons to the Dublin Library often when they were young and they took part in the Summer Reading Program. Now she looks forward to taking her grandchildren there too.

Jocelyn Alford is anxious to ride her bike to the library again and then get ice cream and read her book.

See you there!

Columbus Metropolitan Library has provided $18.3 million in funds for the Dublin Branch project. The Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation has undertaken private fundraising to help raise the additional $2.8 million needed to fund the project. The Foundation welcomes gifts to support the new branch, and donor recognition opportunities are still available. Donations can be made at DublinBranchCampaign.org.

Colleen D’Angelo is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.