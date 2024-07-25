Our connected community

By now, I hope you have heard about Dublin’s ground breaking Fiber to Every Home initiative. Construction began in the spring, and the first connections will begin in the next few months for neighborhoods in the first part of phase one. All addresses within the City of Dublin boundaries will have access to high-speed fiber within three years.

So, why are we doing this?

Dublin has long been at the forefront of innovation and quality of life. Our journey to enhance residential broadband access was driven by our citizens. Through robust conversations on platforms like Nextdoor, people voiced their dissatisfaction with current internet services regarding speed, cost, reliability and competition. These discussions highlighted a critical need for the City to support expanded internet access.

In response, we organized events and formed a resident workgroup to research and provide strategic direction. Community surveys further underscored the demand for better internet services, with nearly 60% of residents identifying broadband as a high priority in our most recent Community Attitudes Survey.

With survey data and recommendations from the broad band workgroup in hand, Dublin City Council set a goal in 2019 to become the most connected community in the U.S. To achieve this, we issued a Request for Proposals seeking a partner to deliver competitive broadband services of up to 10 gigabits for all Dublin residents. After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected altafiber, a leading fiber service provider based in Greater Cincinnati.

altafiber is investing approximately $35 million into Dublin's fiber optic network, enhancing our tech infrastructure to bring a 100% fiber-optic network to Dublin homes and businesses. Their fiber-optic cables, thinner than a human hair, offer faster and more reliable speeds than traditional cables, are durable and energy-efficient, and ensure consistent connectivity.

High-speed broadband is about more than quick downloads; it enhances quality of life for people of all ages. It enables telehealth services, facilitating remote medical consultations. It supports online education, allowing students to access a world of knowledge from home. It also powers smart home technologies, making life more convenient and energy efficient.

Dublin’s commitment to up to 10-gig infrastructure effects our awareness of current and future broadband needs. This investment aligns with our vision of a smart city, leveraging technology to improve operational efficiency, public information sharing and government services. It enhances public safety and drives economic growth.

As we make this significant infrastructure improvement, we are committed to staying connected with you. Please visitDublinOhioUSA.gov/most-connected for more information. On that page, you can view altafiber’s phase map, sign up for updates and notify altafiber crews if you have an invisible dog fence or irrigation system. Please also watch your mailboxes and doors for direct notifications from altafiber before they begin construction in your area. We value your engagement with this project and vow to limit any inconveniences along our path to progress.

Our Fiber to Every Home initiative is more than a technological upgrade; it’s a testament to Dublin's commitment to progress, innovation and equity. By making high-speed broadband accessible to all, we ensure our residents thrive while attracting businesses and fostering economic growth.

Dublin City Manager Megan O’Callaghan