Orchard and Co. offers apple-picking, wagon rides, pumpkins and more

The Orchard & Company in Plain City is open for the season and ready to satisfy any and all fall cravings. Family-owned and operated, the farm offers apple and pumpkin picking, wagon rides, zip-lining and more.

What sets the farm apart is its emphasis on activities outside of apple and pumpkin picking including an animal barn, corn pit, hay barn, pedal car track and tire climb. Guests can also mine for gems and fish in the orchard’s pond.

“(The farm) gets kids to experience things that, if they don’t live in a rural area, they might not otherwise get to experience,” says Kacie Winn-Skelly, owner of The Orchard & Co, alongside her family.

The farm’s Pigadeli Café offers jumbo beef hot dogs, sloppy joes, soups and pulled pork sandwiches smoked onsite. The dessert menu features pumpkin donuts, pies and cider – all freshly made using ingredients on-site.

The U-pick apple orchard features a wide array of apple varieties including the No. 1 selling Honey Crisp, the rich and crisp jonamac, the famous red delicious and many, many more. Apples can be picked and purchased by the 10 lb. peck for $25, or the 20 lb. half bushel for $35.

The farm is open Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Oct. 30. For more information, visit www.theorchardandcompany.com.

Quick Apple Dumpling

Recipe courtesy of Kacie Winn-Skelly

Ingredients:

1 can crescent rolls

1 apple peeled and wedged

1/2 stick butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 cup Mountain Dew

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Peel and wedge apples. Place an apple wedge on the wide edge of each triangle crescent and roll up. Place in a baking dish. In a saucepan, melt the butter with the sugar and cinnamon over medium heat. Stir in the Mountain Dew. Pour the mixture over the dumplings. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and bake 15 minutes longer, or until golden brown on top. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Claire McLean is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.