Ohio crafters create cozy face masks for fall

Spooky witch and ghoul masks aren’t the only face coverings you’ll see this fall. Similarly, cozy sweaters and stretchy post-dinner sweatpants won’t be the only fashion essentials at Thanksgiving. Cloth face masks are here to stay, so be sure to snatch a holiday-themed one to show off during the season or wear during a drive-by visit to your friends.
Check out these Ohio Etsy artists and Dublin shops selling fall-themed face masks.
RkSimplyInspired
$15
Bliss Life + Style
$24.95
Thestripedplaidco
$12.99+
CraftRoomCreationsOH
Halloween Glow in the Dark Mask
$7
Apricot Lane Boutique
$6
HauntedHippie
$10.80
HoneybunHandmade
$12.60
Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.