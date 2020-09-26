Ohio crafters create cozy face masks for fall

Spooky witch and ghoul masks aren’t the only face coverings you’ll see this fall. Similarly, cozy sweaters and stretchy post-dinner sweatpants won’t be the only fashion essentials at Thanksgiving. Cloth face masks are here to stay, so be sure to snatch a holiday-themed one to show off during the season or wear during a drive-by visit to your friends.

Check out these Ohio Etsy artists and Dublin shops selling fall-themed face masks.

RkSimplyInspired

Autumn Harvest Mask

$15

Bliss Life + Style

Face Mask Chain

$24.95

Thestripedplaidco

Fall Face Mask

$12.99+

CraftRoomCreationsOH

Halloween Glow in the Dark Mask

$7

Apricot Lane Boutique

Multi-color masks

$6

HauntedHippie

Halloween Cat Face Mask

$10.80

HoneybunHandmade

Halloween Face Mask

$12.60

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.