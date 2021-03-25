Off the wall accent walls are no accident

Accent walls are popular because of the flexibility and ease they offer. A pop of color or texture on one wall can attract attention to an architectural feature like a fireplace or the curve of a door frame. An interesting wall can also be applied to a space to define its purpose, such as a living room, bar space or sitting alcove.

Elise Clark

“It takes our 1800s farmhouse from a run-of-the-mill home to a fun boho, whimsical slice of princess heaven.”

Samantha Siman

Siman used “peel and stick from Etsy!”

Kate Esterline

“Although paint can transform a room, I was looking for that extra spark. Wallpaper has come a long way over the years (who remembers all that steaming and scraping?) and after a quick search, peel and stick wallpaper was my spark! A few rolls of wallpaper, tools and an hour or two of time and the room is instantly transformed.”

Katherine Sue

“Because the rest of this major bathroom remodel featured bold, clean lines and a more modern concept, this peony accent wall gave the delicate and feminine touch needed to bring warmth into this room. It tied in perfectly with the dark floors and green walls as both colors are in the colors of the accent wall.”

Leslie Yoder

“My vision was shiplap, but it seemed like a ton of work, and for a kid’s room, I didn’t want to deal with changing the wall years down the road if he got tired of it. I found the Joanna Gaines shiplap wallpaper and it made my vision come to life and was much simpler than actual shiplap. I was just tired of doing painted accent walls and was looking for a change.”

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.