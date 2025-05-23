Off the Beaten Path

Expand Maria Erickson Bryce Canyon

A symphony of birds chirping, hot springs bubbling, rivers rushing and bison bellowing awaits us all in the majestic National Parks. Every U.S. state and territory have at least one National Park including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands. From the tropical rainforests and volcanoes of Hawaii to the icy glaciers of Alaska, there are incredible landscapes to discover and explore.

If you prefer to stay close to home, Ohio has nine sites managed by the National Park Service, including one true National Park, Cuyahoga Valley.

With 33,000 acres of forests and trails, the Cuyahoga River can be explored by foot, bike or via the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.

When planning to visit multiple parks, start researching well in advance and consider purchasing a U.S. Park Pass which covers the entrance fees for a year for all passengers in a single vehicle. This is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country.

Expand Maria Erickson Grand Canyon

Children under 15 are always free and the Every Kid Outdoors program allows fourth graders and their families free entrance from the start of their fourth-grade year in the fall through the end of the summer before the move to fifth grade.

Connecting with nature is beneficial for mental and physical health, so read on for more ideas and tips on enjoying the rich and diverse scenery across our country.

Expand Maria Erickson The Narrows

Maria Erickson took her daughter, Lauren, on a post-college graduation adventure to explore the Mighty Five: the amazing national parks of Utah. Their road trip started in Las Vegas before driving to Zion, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Arches and Canyonlands. Maria and Lauren researched and pre-planned but also utilized the park rangers at each visitor’s center for the best hikes based on weather and ability. One of their highlights was walking through the Virgin River Gorge and The Narrows at Zion. They stayed inside the park so they would be able to hike earlier than most visitors. They also rented boots, socks and walking sticks from Zion Outfitters so their own items didn’t get soaked. “The water was waist high and the ground felt like we were walking on wet bowling balls,” says Maria.

Next up was supposed to be Antelope Canyon but the dry ground was flooded by less than an inch of rain.

Maria and Lauren toured the majestic Grand Canyon before heading back to Las Vegas to fly home. Over the eleven-day adventure, the mother-daughter team hiked more than 100 miles and logged 1,600 miles on their rental car. They loved it so much, the whole family is heading west this summer to Utah and will finally see the rock formations at Antelope Canyon and The Wave, Coyote Buttes and Angels Landing in Zion.

Tip: Antelope Canyon can only be accessed on a guided tour given by a member of the Navajo Nation, so make reservations in advance. www.navajonationparks.org

Tip: You can enter the lottery for a timed entry pass for Angels Landing at www.recreation.gov

× Expand The Belocks

Lori and Don Belock have visited 36 of the 63 U.S. National Parks, four Canadian National Parks and several National Historic Sites and National Monuments. They are fortunate to have cousins who live at the north entrance to Yellowstone in Gardiner, Montana. “We visit every year,” says Lori. “They are one of the original families who have lived in Yellowstone for 175 years. If you watched 1883 that is what our relatives endured.”

The Belocks suggest participating in the Junior Ranger Program if you have children because it allows them to explore the wildlife, plants, rocks and history that make each park unique. Kids take part in fun activities and pledge to keep themselves and the parks safe before earning a junior ranger badge.

Besides hiking in the parks, Don also enjoys catch and release fly fishing for trout, disconnecting and finding peace in nature.

He has been close to bear and moose, however he ensures he gives them a wide berth and never approaches them. He wears bear bells and suggests carrying bear spray if hiking in the backcountry.

Most supplies can be purchased or rented from the park stores. The Belocks have also gone white water rafting on the Yellowstone River in Montana and suggest horseback riding in the national forest outside of Yellowstone.

More tips for planning your National Parks visit: